The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Theft from a vehicle occurred in the 3400 block of Century Ave March 18, and items were later found discarded nearby.
•A woman was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop near Highway 61 and Highway 95 March 18.
•Theft of medication occurred at a residence in the 4000 block of McKnight Road March 19.
•Theft was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue March 19.
•A vehicle was tampered with in the 3600 block of East County Line Road March 19.
•A Woodbury man was arrested for a felony counterfeit warrant after he was involved in a fight in the 4900 block of Highway 61 March 19.
•Theft of auto accessories was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road March 19.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 2600 block of Riviera Drive March 19. The license plate was recovered on a different vehicle near the 3400 block of Rice Street.
•A driver was arrested for a canceled license inimical to public safety following a traffic stop in the 4800 block of Highway 61 March 19.
•Officers mediated a domestic dispute in the 1500 block of Park Street March 30.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2600 block of Valley View Place March 30.
•A West St. Paul woman was served with a no trespass notice following a call about a disorderly person in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road March 20.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 900 block of Wildwood Road March 20.
•Officers responded to a disorderly man in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue March 20.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue March 20.
•Officers mediated a dispute in the 3800 block of Howard Avenue March 21.
•Criminal damage to property occurred in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue March 21.
•A Maplewood man was arrested for an outstanding DWI warrant in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue March 21.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road March 21.
•Theft of auto accessories was reported in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue March 21.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4000 block of Dotte Ct. March 21.
•Officers mediated a verbal domestic incident near the intersection of 8th Street and Stewart Avenue March 21.
•Officers assisted another agency near the 1400 block of Beam Avenue, Maplewood, on a report of shots being actively fired. It was determined to be false and officers cleared the scene.
•A man was arrested for domestic assault and woman was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 2400 block of Elm Drive following multiple 911 hang-ups.
•A 15 year old was issued a citation for driving without a license following a crash with a school bus near the intersection of Division Avenue and 11th Street March 22.
•A resident in the 4000 block of Gisella Blvd. Lost over $21,000 in an online scam March 22.
•A report of a gunshot in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive was investigated March 22, but there was insufficient evidence to support charges. A White Bear Lake man was arrested for an active felony drug warrant during the incident.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road March 22.
•A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3600 block of Highway 61, Gem Lake March 22.
•A White Bear Lake resident was disorderly and trespassed from a business in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. March 22.
•Officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue March 22.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 3600 block of Highway 61, Gem Lake March 23.
•Theft from a vehicle occurred in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue March 23.
•A driver was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop in the 3800 block of Highway 61 March 23.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for DWI following a traffic accident with injuries at the intersection of Highway 61 and County Road E March 23.
•Officers responded to a verbal dispute in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road March 23.
