The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A person was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction in the 4900 block of Highway 61 March 10.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3500 block of Century Ave March 10.
•Officers checked on “suspicious” people in the 2100 block of Fourth Street March 10.
•A noise disturbance was reported in the 1700 block of Fourth Street March 10.
•Officers responded to a verbal dispute in the 2100 block of Randy Avenue March 10.
•Damage to property with an estimated loss of $1,000 was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road March 11.
•A vehicle was damaged overnight March 11 in the 4400 block of Centerville Road.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1800 block of County Road F March 11.
•Theft occurred in the 4700 block of Highway 61 March 11.
•A wallet was stolen from an unlocked locker in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road March 11.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue March 11.
•Criminal damage to property with an estimated loss of $300 was reported in the 5200 block of Northwest Avenue March 12.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for third-degree domestic assault in the 1600 block of Ninth Street March 12.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 900 block of Wildwood Road March 12.
•Officers facilitated the removal of intoxicated and disorderly individuals from an establishment in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway March 12.
•A Fridley man was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with an emergency call in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road March 13.
•Officers assisted the Maplewood Police Department with an in-progress burglary in the 3000 block of White Bear Avenue March 13. The suspect was later apprehended.
•Officers responded to a neighbor dispute in the 5100 block of Long Avenue March 13.
•Officers helped a citizen retrieve property in the 3400 block of Willow Avenue March 13.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1500 block of Park Street March 13.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for first-degree criminal damage to property in the 4700 block of Centerville Road March 13.
•Officers responded to a report of theft and credit card fraud in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue March 13.
•An unknown man attempted to gain entry into a business in the 3900 block of Highway 61 March 14.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2700 block of County Road E March 14.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported March 14 in the 2000 block of Florence Street.
•An Excelsior man was arrested for criminal vehicular operation at the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 96 March 14.
•Officers mediated a dispute in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road March 14.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road March 15.
•A White Bear Lake woman was arrested on an active felony narcotics warrant in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue March 15.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for an active gross misdemeanor warrant in the 2100 block of Seventh Street March 15.
•Officers responding to a road rage incident in the 4600 block of Second Avenue March 15 warned both parties about aggressive driving.
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue March 15.
•Officers responded to a protection order violation in the 2000 block of County Road E March 15.
•Harassment was reported in separate incidents in the 3600 block of White Bear Avenue and the 2000 block of Spruce Place March 15.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive March 15.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 2300 block of Southwood Drive March 15.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1600 block of Ninth Street March 16.
•A woman was arrested on a felony level motor vehicle theft warrant in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway March 17.
•Officers assisted the Ramsey County Sheriff as they investigated a burglary in the 5900 block of Bayberry Drive, White Bear Township, March 18.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue March 18.
