The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A road rage incident was reported in the area of Cedar Avenue and Highway 61 March 19. There was no damage and no charges filed.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting arrest in the 2700 block of County Road E March 19.
• Harassing phone calls were reported in the 3100 block of McKnight Road March 19.
• A St. Paul man wanted by the North St. Paul police department for a weapons violation was arrested March 19 in the 1800 block of Third Street.
• A package valued at $30 was stolen in the 3600 block of Prairie Road March 19.
• Neighbors had an argument about barking dogs in the 3800 block of Hill Avenue March 19.
• A dispute between neighbors occurred in the 1900 block of Florence Street March 20.
• A vehicle was reported missing from a lot in the 1800 block of County Road F March 20.
• Community service officers were dispatched to an animal complaint in the 2400 block of Gisella Road March 20.
• An officer responded to the 3100 block of Glen Oaks for a complaint of a male pit bull, blue with a white belly, with no collar March 21.
• An assault was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road March 21; parties were separated and removed.
• Officers assisted with a child custody issue in the 4800 block of Stewart Avenue March 21.
• A violation of a no-contact order was reported in the 1700 block of Highway 96 March 21.
• Tenants in the 3100 block of McKnight Road were advised to turn down loud music March 21.
• Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct by an intoxicated female in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road March 22.
• A man was advised of disorderly conduct in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue March 22.
• A suspect was identified for criminal damage to property in the 3800 block of Hoffman Road March 22.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue March 22 and no arrests were made.
• A dispute between neighbors was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue March 22.
• A resident in the 2300 block of Golfview Drive was served with a trespassing order following a dispute with a neighbor March 22.
• A couch was reported in lanes of traffic on Interstate 694 and White Bear Avenue March 22.
• An officer responded to a report of theft in the 1800 block of Fourth Street March 22.
• Officers investigated narcotic activity and issued a citation for possession of hypodermic needles March 22 in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway.
• Theft totaling $860 from a car in the 4000 block of White Bear Avenue was reported March 23.
• A window was smashed and an electric drill stolen from a car in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue March 23.
• A theft from auto was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street March 23.
• A truck was reported stolen from the 4000 block of White Bear Avenue overnight March 23.
