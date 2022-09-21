The White Bear Police Department reported the following incidents:
•Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 1400 block of County Road E in Gem Lake Sept. 7.
•A hit-and-run occurred in the 1700 block of County Road E Sept. 7.
•Police observed disorderly conduct in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 7.
•An officer observed a four-car crash on Highway 61 Sept. 7.
•Theft from an auto occurred in the 3600 block of Fairlane Street Sept. 7.
•A minor crash occurred in a parking lot in the 3500 block of McKnight Road Sept. 7.
•A two-vehicle crash occurred on private property in the 5000 block of Division Avenue Sept. 8.
•Officers were dispatched to a crash at County Road E and Midland Avenue Sept. 8.
•Officers responded to the area of White Bear Avenue and County Road E on a report of a male with an exposed handgun Sept. 8. Officers checked the area and did not locate the individual.
•A dog was found at the intersection of Bald Eagle Avenue and Ninth Street Sept. 8.
•Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop of a stolen U-Haul near I-694 and Century Avenue. The driver, a woman from River Falls, Wisconsin, and her male passenger were both taken into custody. The driver initially provided a false name of another person and was also found to have a full extradition warrant out of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Both individuals were booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.
•A hit-and-run occurred near the 3500 block of Century Avenue Sept. 9.
•A stalled vehicle was found near Century Avenue and Woodland Avenue Sept. 9.
•Officers were requested to check the area of the 1900 block of Buerkle Road for a suspicious male loitering Sept. 10. The area was checked extensively and the male was not located.
•A road rage incident occurred near the intersection of Highway 61 and Cedar Avenue Sept. 10. The situation was mediated and no charges were filed.
•A suspicious male was checked on in the area of Veterans Park Sept. 11. No issues were found.
•The White Bear Police Department assisted the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office in a squad-involved accident with injuries near the intersection of Highway 96 and Highway 61. Sept. 11.
•A complaint about loud fireworks was reported near Orchard and Willow Sept. 11. An officer checked the location and didn’t find any fireworks.
•An officer was dispatched to the 3200 black of White Bear Avenue to investigate a drunk driver leaving a local business on Sept. 11.
•An officer was dispatched to a suspicious male seen near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Oak Knoll Drive Sept. 12.
•A 2016 Ford Focus was stolen from a driveway in the 1200 block of Hedmon Way overnight on Sept. 12. The Ford was recovered in Mahtomedi by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and towed to Stillwater Towing. The estimated loss is $8,000. There are no suspects at this time.
•Officers responded to the intersection of Fourth Street and Highway 61 Sept. 12 for a two-vehicle property damage accident. There were no citations, injuries or tows.
•An officer was dispatched to the 3100 block of Century Avenue Sept. 13 for reported disorderly conduct.
•An officer took a fraud report originating from the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue in White Bear Lake Sept. 13. The estimated loss is $689.
•Officers responded to the 2000 block of Dotte Drive on a report of two suspicious males lurking around garages Sept. 14. The area was thoroughly checked there were and no signs of criminal activity or the males.
•A crash occurred on County Road E and Highway 61 Sept. 14.
