The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for a warrant in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Jan. 28.
• A burglary was reported the early morning of Jan. 28 in the 1700 block of 5th Street.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue between Jan 26 and Jan. 28.
• Shoplifting occurred at 4th Street and Banning Avenue Jan. 28.
• A vehicle ran out of gas Jan. 28 in the middle of Highway 61 at Buerkle Road.
• A Cottage Grove man was cited for theft totaling $11.99 at a business in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Jan. 28.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Jan. 28.
• Officers responded to a report of a disorderly man in the 4000 block of Bellaire Avenue Jan. 28.
• Unknown suspects were reported for tampering with a vehicle in the 4800 block of Stewart Avenue Jan. 28.
• A St. Paul man was caught and arrested after fleeing officers on Highway 61 Jan. 28.
• A black vehicle fled an officer during a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Jan. 29.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1700 block of County Road F Jan. 29.
• A man was arrested for DWI in the 3800 block of Highway 61 Jan. 29.
• A hit and run accident was reported in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Jan. 30.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for a felony warrant in the 2100 block of County Road E Jan. 30.
• A maplewood man was arrested for DWI-controlled substance in the 2000 block of County Road E Jan. 30.
• Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Bloom Avenue, the 3700 block of Bellaire Avenue, and the 2600 block of County Road E Jan. 30.
• A domestic altercation was reported in the 3700 block of Auger Avenue Jan. 30.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway Jan. 31.
• Suspect information was provided in a theft that occurred in the 3500 block of Century Avenue N. Feb. 1.
• Two catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at a business in the 3700 block of Highway 61, Gem Lake Feb. 1.
• Officers mediated a civil dispute Feb. 1 in the 1700 block of 5th Street.
• A suspect has been named in an incidence of arson after an explosive device was lit on a car in the driveway of a residence in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive Feb. 1. Tires were also slashed and damage is estimated at $1,500.
• Theft by swindle totaling $47,000 was reported in the 3800 block of Highway 61 Feb. 1.
• A window was broken and a backpack stolen from a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 1.
• A woman was arrested for 4th degree DWI in the 4800 block of Highway 61 Feb. 1.
• A detached garage was broken into in the 3600 block of Bellaire Avenue Feb. 1.
• A couple stole items and then fled in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Feb. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3500 block of Rooney Place Feb. 2.
• Scam calls were reported in the 2200 block of 6th Street Feb. 2.
• A camper window was broken in the 1700 block of 5th Street Feb. 2.
• A St. Paul man was arrested in the area of Birch Lake Avenue and Krech Avenue Feb. 2 following a report of a suspicious vehicle.
• A house and cars were egged in the 1900 block of County Road F Feb. 3.
• Theft and damage to a vehicle occurred in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 3.
• A Door Dasher was reported for being a threat to older co-Dashers on Facebook Feb. 3.
• Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Feb. 3.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Feb. 3.
• Harassment was reported in the 1500 block of 9th Street Feb. 3.
• Officers assisted a resident on 9th Street complaining of bright lights pointed at their house from a construction site Feb. 4.
• A vehicle wanted in an armed robbery in Minneapolis was found in the 3800 block of Midland Avenue Feb. 4.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Feb. 4.
