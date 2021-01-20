The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A loud party in the 4700 block of Centerville Road had dispersed before officers could respond due to their call load Jan 3.
• Officers responded to a report of snowmobiles on the sidewalk in the 4900 block of Morehead Avenue Jan. 3.
• A Vadnais Heights man was arrested for DWI following a property damage accident at Centerville Road and Highway 96 Jan. 4.
• A domestic disturbance was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Jan 4.
• Fraud was reported in the 3500 block of Dell Court Jan. 4.
• A female victim in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road reported an assault Jan 5 that had occurred several days earlier.
• Theft was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Jan. 5.
• A stolen U-Haul truck was located in the 1800 block of Seventh Street Jan. 6.
• Fraud occurred in the 2400 block of Hillside Road Jan. 6.
• On Jan. 6, Press Publications in the 4700 block of Bloom Avenue reported five fraudulent checks totaling $8,125.06 were cashed. An investigation is active.
• A neighbor dispute resulted in an assault in the 4800 block of Centerville Road Jan. 6.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI in the area of White Bear Avenue and Orchard Lane Jan. 7.
• A verbal dispute was reported in the 5000 block of Division Avenue Jan. 7.
• Officers responded to a confrontation between customers at the gas pumps at a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Jan. 7.
• A catalytic converter was stolen Jan. 7 in the 3100 block of Karth Road.
• A utility trailer and three snowmobiles were stolen from a driveway in the 2100 block of 12th Street after midnight Jan. 8. The trailer and two of the snowmobiles were recovered later in the day in Anoka County.
• A vehicle was stolen Jan. 8 in the 4900 block of Division Avenue.
• Officers responded to an ongoing dispute between neighbors in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Jan. 8.
• A suspect has been identified in a Jan. 9 burglary in the 3500 block of Century Avenue.
• A stolen vehicle from Texas was recovered in the 4700 block of Highway 61 Jan. 9.
• A Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of drugs and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon after a traffic stop on McKnight Road Jan. 9.
• A man was arrested for DWI after crashing his vehicle in the area of Fourth Street and Sharon Lane Jan. 10.
• A Maplewood woman was arrested for DWI in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. Jan. 10.
• Theft was reported in the 3700 block of St. Regis Drive Jan. 10.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Jan. 11.
• A handgun was stolen from a vehicle in the 3800 block of Highland Avenue Jan. 11.
• An enclosed trailer was stolen in the 1700 block of Buerkle Circle Jan. 11.
• A domestic assault incident in the 1800 block of Birch Street Jan. 11 led to the arrest of a 19-year-old White Bear Lake man.
• Hit-and-run accidents were reported Jan. 11 in the 2000 block of Fifth Street and the 2600 block of County Road E.
• Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Jan. 11. Three adult female suspects were charged with rioting in the third degree.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 3700 block of Oakridge Lane Jan. 12.
• A bag of change was stolen from a vehicle in the 3700 block of Dennis Lane Jan. 12.
• Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue.
• A suspect has been identified after fleeing officers in a vehicle following a traffic stop in the 4600 block of Shady Lane Jan. 13.
• A noise disturbance was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street Jan. 12 and 13.
• A dog bite was reported in the 4900 block of Washington Avenue Jan. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.