The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Criminal damage to property was reported in the 3900 block of Linden Street April 8.
•A fraud incident reported in the 3700 block of Linden Place April 8 resulted in the loss of over $40,000. The suspect is in another state.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested on a warrant in the area of Highway 96 and Second Avenue April 8.
•Officers responded to juvenile incidents in the 2700 block of County Road E, the intersection of County Road F and Bellaire Avenue, the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway, and the 5000 block of Division Avenue April 8.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3900 block of Van Dyke Street April 8.
•Officers responded to disorderly individuals in the 2100 block of Fourth Street April 9.
•An enclosed construction trailer with tools inside was stolen in the 4900 block of Johnson Avenue April 9. It was recovered by St. Paul police the following day.
•A woman entered a store in the 900 block of Wildwood Road and left with baskets of merchandise without paying. She was identified by police but staff declined charges.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 4700 block of Lake Avenue April 9.
•Officers responded to a noise disturbance in the 1500 block of Park Street April 9.
•Officers responded to a bar fight in the 2100 block of Fourth Street April 9. Disorderly conduct was reported in the same area on April 10.
•An order for protection violation was reported in the 3500 block of Century Avenue April 9.
•Officers responded to a report of two women arguing in a parking lot in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road April 10.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 1800 block of Highway 96 April 10.
•A suspicious vehicle driving in the area of the 1200 block of Bay Curve April 10 was found to be an Amazon driver delivering packages.
•Water Patrol officers responded to a man swimming in White Bear Lake April 10. He declined services.
•Harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Fifth Street April 10.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 1900 block of Spruce Place April 10.
•A mailbox was damaged in the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue April 11.
•Theft was reported in the 4500 block of Centerville Road April 10.
•Officers responded to disputes in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue and the 1000 block of Highway 96 April 11.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order in the 3500 block of Century Avenue April 12.
•Officers checked on several suspicious vehicles in the 1600 block of Buerkle Road, and also the 1400 block of Highway 96 April 12.
•A sick raccoon was dispatched near the intersection of Fifth Street and Lake Avenue April 12.
•Officers responded to suspicious activity in the 2500 block of County Road E April 12.
•Officers responded to juvenile incidents in the 1900 block of 11th Street April 12.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway April 12.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 4800 block of Sharon Lane April 13.
•A stolen vehicle was recovered April 13 in the 2700 block of Spruce Place.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 4600 block of Burson Avenue April 13.
•Suspect identification is pending in a hit-and-run accident that occurred at a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road April 13.
•Officers responded to a report of raccoons destroying property in the 3700 block of Van Dyke Street April 13.
•Theft was reported in the 4800 block of Highway 61 April 13.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 4600 block of Centerville Road April 13.
•A traffic stop in White Bear Avenue led to the arrest of a St. Paul man for driving after revocation April 13. He has an extensive history of failing to appear or pay fines.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Fourth Street April 13.
