The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road July 26.
• A customer in the 4500 block of Centerville Road passed a fraudulent check for gift cards July 26. The loss was about $445.
• Theft of merchandise was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue July 26.
• Officers saw a male walking down the 2100 block of Fourth Street July 26 and recognized him as a White Bear Lake man who had two warrants. He was arrested.
• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 3100 block of McKnight Road July 26.
• Items were stolen from a vehicle in the 3400 block of Willow Court July 26.
• A theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road July 26.
• A male suspect was not a guest at the hotel in the 4900 block of Highway 61 but was reported for driving to eat their free breakfast buffet July 27. He was trespassed.
• Staff in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road reported July 27 unwanted male won't leave when asked. He was located on White Bear Avenue near I-694 and arrested for outstanding warrants.
• Officer conducted a traffic stop on a bicycle that did not have a headlight illuminated July 27. The bicycle operator, a 34-year-old White Bear Lake man refused to identify himself several times. It was later determined he had two warrants. He was arrested.
• A Maplewood man was arrested for third-degree test refusal near White Bear Avenue and I-694 July 28.
• A theft of a $200 power cord occurred in the 900 block of Wildwood Road July 28. A suspect was identified and cited for misdemeanor theft. The power cord was recovered by police and returned to the owner.
• Items were stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Park Street July 29.
• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue July 29.
• Theft of a power tool worth about $180 was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road July 29.
• A 20-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 2100 block of Second Street July 29.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at White Bear Ave and I-694 July 29 and placed the driver and passenger under arrest for felony warrants.
• A 50-year-old was arrested for second-degree DWI in the 4000 block of Highway 61 July 30. Alcohol level was 0.10.
• Items were stolen from a vehicle in the 4900 block of Birch Lake Circle July 30.
• A cellphone worth $850 was taken out of an unlocked vehicle in the 3500 block of Century Ave July 30.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 3500 block of Century Avenue North July 30. It was later recovered in Minneapolis.
• A 17-year-old was driving under the influence of a narcotic near White Bear Avenue and I-694 July 30. He was taken to the juvenile detention center.
• A 22-year-old Hugo man was arrested for drug possession near Bald Eagle Avenue July 31. There was 600 grams of marijuana seized.
• A 33-year-old White Bear Lake woman was arrested for third-degree DWI near White Bear Avenue July 31. Alcohol level was 0.18.
