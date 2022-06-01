The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Riviera Drive May 17.
•A woman was arrested for domestic assault in the 3500 block of Century Avenue May 17.
•A Stillwater woman was arrested on outstanding warrants following a welfare check in the 2200 block of County Rd. F May 17.
•A resident in the 2700 block of Riviera Drive reported medication stolen May 18.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for domestic assault in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road May 18.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for a felony domestic abuse no-contact order violation in the 3900 block of Summit Farm Lane May 18.
•A man reported jewelry was stolen from his place of employment in the 1600 block of Ninth St. May 19.
•A protection order violation was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Ave. May 19.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road May 19.
•A vehicle fled officers following a traffic stop in Jerry St.May 19.
•Shoplifting was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road May 19.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road May 20.
•A Maplewood man was cited for theft from a business in the 3100 block of Century Avenue May 20.
•A vehicle was stolen from the street in the 3500 block of Auger Avenue May 20.
•Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 2400 block of County Road F.
•Officers responded to a dog trapped under a dock in the 4800 block of Lake Ave. May 20.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for a misdemeanor domestic abuse no-contact order violation in the 2400 block of Gisella Blvd. May 20.
•Officers responded to a disorderly conduct incident in the 4500 block of Bald Eagle Avenue May 21.
•Officers responded to a verbal argument in the 5000 block of Stewart Ave. May 21.
•A cell phone was reported stolen in the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue May 21.
•Officers responded to a complaint of several panhandlers in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue S. May 21.
•Fireworks were reported May 21 on Elm Dr.
•A Maplewood woman was arrested for DWI after she crashed her vehicle into a parked semi in the 3100 block of McKnight Road May 21.
•A woman stole a motorcycle jack in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road May 22.
•Officers chose not to respond to an anonymous report of two people loudly playing basketball in the 2400 block of Ronald Avenue May 22, since it was not criminal or suspicious activity.
•A music disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Fifth Street May 23.
•A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for third-degree DWI test refusal after she struck an unoccupied vehicle and numerous mailboxes in the 2300 block of County Road F May 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.