The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Aug. 22.
• A 54-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for driving after cancellation near White Bear Avenue Aug. 22.
• Theft was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Aug. 23.
• A manager in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road was contacted Aug. 23 by an Alabama resident reporting her credit card was used fraudulently at the store. The transaction was identified, and suspect photos were obtained. The loss was about $280.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 3800 block of Van Dyke Street Aug. 23.
• A traffic stop in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Aug. 23 led to a warrant arrest for a 33-year-old.
• A traffic stop near White Bear Parkway Aug. 23 found Gabino Barrera, a convicted felon, to be in possession of tear gas/pepper spray and brass knuckles. He was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center on a felony charge.
• A South St. Paul man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near Highway 61 Aug. 24. Alcohol level was 0.13.
• A backpack was stolen from an unlocked truck in the 5000 block of Georgia Lane overnight Aug. 24.
• A mailbox was damaged in the 3200 block of Century Avenue sometime overnight Aug. 24.
• A 2013 maroon Dodge Ram truck was stolen from the 2600 block of Riviera Court Aug. 25.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for driving while his license was canceled in the 1900 block of Orchard Lane Aug. 25.
• Theft of cigarettes was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Aug. 26.
• Theft of scaffolding was reported in the 2100 block of Seventh Street Aug. 26.
• A man was arrested on outstanding warrants after a disturbance on Elm Street Aug. 27.
• Check forgery was reported in the 4700 block of White Bear Parkway Aug. 27.
• An unknown suspect attempted to pass a counterfeit bill in the 2700 block of County Road E East Aug. 27.
• A driver and passenger were arrested on warrants after being stopped near Highway 61 and County Road E Aug. 27. One was also found in possession of a controlled substance.
• A 31-year-old Vadnais Heights man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI near White Bear Avenue and I-694 Aug. 27. Alcohol level was 0.14.
• Theft of items from a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Fifth Street Aug. 28.
• An employee leaving work in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Aug. 28 witnessed theft of merchandise. Video surveillance is pending review.
• A driver was arrested on a felony warrant in the 2200 block of County Road E Aug. 28.
