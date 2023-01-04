The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 7:28 pm
•Disorderly conduct was reported Dec. 21 in the 2000 block of County Road E.
•Criminal property damage to property in the 4700 block of Sandra Lane was reported Dec. 21. It was a loss of $2,000.
•Theft of a package in the 1800 block of Birch Street was reported Dec. 22.
•Disorderly conduct was reported Dec. 22 in the 1200 block of Gun Club Road.
•Theft was reported Dec. 23 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue.
•Disorderly conduct was reported Dec. 23 in the 4700 block of Highway 61.
•Disorderly conduct was reported Dec. 23 in the 2000 block of County Road E.
•A 55-year-old St. Paul man was arrested and booked at the Ramsey County Jail Dec. 23 for a gross misdemeanor of giving false information to police and driving after having his license canceled. The arrest came after a traffic stop for expired registration on White Bear Avenue. The driver was revealed to have a second-degree drug warrant too. His vehicle was towed.
•Officers dealt with a group of intoxicated men having a dispute Dec. 24 in the 1700 block of County Road E.
•Disorderly conduct was reported Dec. 24 in the 2500 block of Oak Court.
•Officers were dispatched to a verbal dispute Dec. 25 in the 1900 block of Eugene Street.
•Exploitation of a vulnerable adult was reported Dec. 25 in the 3600 block of Prairie Road.
•A 41-year-old was arrested in the 1600 block of Ninth Street for an outstanding threats-of-violence warrant Dec. 25. He was booked at the Ramsey County Jail. No new charges stemmed from the incident.
•Disorderly conduct was reported Dec. 26 in the 2400 block of Elm Drive.
•Officers investigated a 911 hang-up regarding disorderly conduct in the 4700 block of Carolyn Lane Dec. 26.
•Telephone harassment was reported Dec. 27 in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue .
•A drunken driver was reported Dec. 27 in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue.
•Officers responded to the 1900 block of Buerkle Road for a disorderly customer Dec. 28. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the male suspect.
