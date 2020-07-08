The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Officers responded to a domestic abuse no contact order violation in the 4900 block of Campanaro Lane June 21.
• A man was arrested for 5th degree assault in the 200 block of Tracy Road June 22.
• A domestic incident occurred in the 1900 block of 9th Street June 22.
• A resident in the 1800 block of Florence Street was the victim of an online scam June 22.
• A person was cited for giving a false name to police on Glen Oaks Avenue June 22.
• Officers investigating suspicious activity the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway found a man and a woman looking into vehicles June 22. The woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
• A man was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop at Stewart Avenue and 7th Street June 22.
• Three juveniles conducting criminal damage to property were found in the 4800 block of Central Avenue June 22.
• Two occupants using narcotics in a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road were arrested for outstanding warrants and controlled substance violations.
• An unknown female rang the doorbell of a residence in the 3400 block of Willow Avenue June 23, left a handwritten note on the resident's car, and then left.
• Shoes were reported stolen in the 2000 block of County Road E June 23.
• Marijuana odor was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue June 23.
• Disorderly parties were reported in the 3800 block of Prairie Road June 23. No arrests were made.
• Officers responded to a report of graffiti in the 4700 block of Lake Avenue June 23, but found it to be written in sidewalk chalk. The artist was later identified and advised.
• A disturbance between two men occurred in the 4500 block of 1st Avenue June 23.
• A $200 pair of shoes were stolen from the dryer at a laundromat in the 2000 block of County Road E June 24.
• Unlocked vehicles were rummaged through and items taken in the early morning hours June 24 in the 3700 block of Hoffman Road.
• Theft for a vehicle in the 3400 block of Willow Court was reported June 24.
• A vehicle was stolen from the 1500 block of County Road E East June 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue June 24.
• An estranged son was yelling outside a home in the 4700 block of Cook Avenue June 25 and found to be in violation of a restraining order. He fled on a bicycle.
• Shopping was reported at Cub Foods in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road June 25.
• Officers responded to a civil issue between a landlord and tenant in the 1900 block of 3rd Street June 25.
• Graffiti was discovered overnight June 26 on the side of a facility in the 2400 block of Orchard Lane.
• A window was reported broken June 26 in the 2600 block of County Road E.
• Graffiti was reported in the 2200 block of 4th Street June 26.
• On June 26 a homeowner in the 1700 block of Cedar Cove reported a renter stole a $500 wall mirror when she moved out earlier in the month.
• An animal complaint was reported in the 4000 block of Jay Lane June 26.
• A driver was arrested for abandoning his vehicle near Highway 96 and Interstate 35E June 26. He was found to have a revoked license and possessed drug paraphernalia.
• Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road June 26.
