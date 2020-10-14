The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A customer was yelled at while conducting business at a bank ATM in the 4400 block of Highway 61 Oct. 1and wanted police to know.
• A tree-trimmer parked his truck in a driveway without permission while working on a neighbor’s yard in the 2300 block of Jansen Avenue Oct. 1.
• A teen was arrested for underage drinking and driving in the 1700 block of 9th Street Oct. 1.
• Lawn damage was reported in the 1600 block of Goose Lake Road Oct. 1.
• Loss of $1900 from a burglary was reported Oct. 2 in the 2800 block of Riviera Drive South Oct. 2.
• A driver was cited for a hit and run accident in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue Oct. 2.
• A hit and run was reported in the 4900 block of Division Avenue Oct. 2.
• Unemployment fraud was attempted in the 2400 block of County Road E Oct. 2.
• Domestic assault was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Oct. 2.
• A woman was arrested for warrants in the 4900 block of Division Avenue Oct. 2.
• A man was arrested for DWI following a single vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Highland Avenue Oct. 3.
• A man was taken into custody for interfering in a 911 call in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Oct. 3.
• A dog owner in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road had four incidents in 11 days of dogs being reported loose, and was cited for an ordinance violation Oct. 3.
• A domestic assault incident occurred in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Oct. 3.
• A report of a driving dispute involving a weapon in the area of East County Line Road and Riviera Drive North Oct. 3 was found to be a misunderstanding.
• Burglary was reported in the 2000 block of 5th Street Oct. 4.
• Two vehicles parked in the 3300 and 3400 block of Willow Avenue were damaged overnight Oct. 4.
• A woman was found passed out in her idling car and subsequently arrested for DWI in the 2800 block of Riviera Drive Oct. 5.
• A wallet was stolen from a car in the 4700 block of Sharon Lane Oct. 5.
• A person playing a video game was advised to keep the noise down in the 1800 block of Cedar Ave. Oct. 6.
• Theft was reported in the 2100 block of 4th Street Oct. 6.
• Office space was burglarized and damaged in the 4400 block of Centerville Road Oct. 6.
• A political sign was stolen from a yard in the 1700 block of 6th Street Oct. 7.
• A complainant in the 3500 block of Emerald Drive reported a telemarketer for being rude Oct. 7.
• Theft was reported in the 3500 block of McKnight Road Oct. 8.
• Multiple reports of mail being stolen from the post office collection boxes were reported Oct. 3-8, though the theft is believed to have occurred around Sept. 20-22.
