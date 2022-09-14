The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•A cell phone and wallet were stolen from the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway Aug. 30.
•Fraudulent transactions were reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Aug. 30.
•A bicyclist hit a parked vehicle near the intersection of Miller Avenue and Fourth Street Aug. 30.
•A noise disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Aug. 31.
•A motorcycle was stolen in the 3700 block of Auger Avenue Sept. 1.
•A White Bear Lake woman was cited for leaving the scene of a crash at the intersection of Bald Eagle Avenue and Fourth Street Sept. 1.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3800 block of Van Dyke Street Sept. 1.
•A violation of a restraining order was reported in the 1900 block of Spruce Place Sept. 1.
•Officers responded to a fight in the 1600 block of County Road E Sept. 1.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 1.
•Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Sept. 1.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 1500 block of Park Street Sept. 1.
•Aggressive dogs were reported near Orchard Lane and White Bear Avenue Sept. 2.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3600 block of Bellaire Avenue Sept. 2.
•Officers responded to ongoing harassment between residents in the 3900 block fo Hoffman Road Sept. 2.
•A man was arrested for DWI after being found passed out in his vehicle in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Sept. 2.
•Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street Sept. 2.
•A motorcycle was stolen from a garage overnight Sept. 3 in the 1800 block fo Elm Street. It was later recovered and returned to the owner.
•Items were stolen from a garage in the 3400 block of Willow Court Sept. 3.
•Officers responded to a dispute between neighbors in the 1900 block of Pine Street Sept. 3. Other disputes were reported the same day in the 3800 block of Jay Lane, the 5000 block of Woodcrest Road, and the 2400 block fo Mayfair Avenue.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for obstruction with force after shoving an officer in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Sept. 3.
•Officers responded to a narcotics call in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Sept. 4.
•A woman was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault in the 2400 block of County Road F Sept. 5.
•Theft from a vehicle occurred in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Sept. 5.
•A motorcycle was stolen from a parking lot in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue Sept. 5.
•Officers responded to a disorderly person in the 2600 block of Aspen Court Sept. 5.
•Officers responded to a fireworks complaint in the 3400 block fo McKnight Road Sept. 6.
•A trailer and construction equipment were reported stolen in the 3500 block of Commerce Blvd. Sept. 6.
•A man was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order in the 1900 block of Whitaker Street Sept. 6.
•Officers responded to a complaint of a man sleeping in a vehicle on Cedar Avenue Sept. 6 found him to be homeless and no assistance was requested.
•Lawn chairs were stolen in the 2600 block of County Road E Sept. 6.
•Officers responded to a report of a chicken running loose in the 5000 block fo Lemire Lane Sept. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.