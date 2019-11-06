The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following incidents:
• A 20-year-old was arrested for narcotics after a welfare check near I-35E Oct. 25.
• An assault was reported in the 1800 block of Highway 96 Oct. 25.
• Employee theft was reported in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 25.
• A 50-year-old Oakdale man was arrested for DWI in the 4600 block of Otter Lake Road Oct. 25.
• Theft of a backpack from a vehicle was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 26.
• Identity theft was reported in the 3500 block of Glen Oaks Avenue Oct. 26. Personal information was used to open a financial transaction card account.
• A theft from auto occurred overnight in the 1800 block of Fifth Street Oct. 26. Multiple power tools were stolen. Estimated loss of $800.
• A 37-year-old Mahtomedi woman was arrested for impaired driving near Century Avenue Oct. 27.
• A house was egged in the 3700 block of Kenny Lane Oct. 27. The suspects fled and were not located.
• A vehicle parked in the 3800 block of Van Dyke Street was damaged by a pumpkin sometime overnight Oct. 27. $400 loss.
• Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Oct. 27.
• A 63-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 4800 block of Morehead Avenue Oct. 27.
• A 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of a controlled substance in the 1400 block of Highway 96 Oct. 27. Charges are pending results of a blood draw.
• Credit card fraud and a loss of about $900 was reported in the 2500 block of Manitou Lane Oct. 28.
• A gas drive-off was reported in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Oct. 28.
• A 32-year-old man was found in possession of drug paraphernalia near Highway 61 Oct. 28.
• Credit card fraud and a loss of about $900 was reported in the 4900 block of Woodcrest Road Oct. 29.
• Theft of $700 worth of items was reported in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway Oct. 29.
• Attempted burglary was reported in the 3400 block of Savannah Avenue Oct. 29.
• A backpack was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1700 block of Elm Street Oct. 29.
• A 28-year-old White Bear Lake man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine in the 1800 block of County Road F Oct. 29.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 4800 block of Karen Place Oct. 30. It was recovered nearby later that day.
• A 23-year-old Maplewood man was arrested for DWI after he struck two vehicles and rolled his own car near Third Street Oct. 30.
• Two people were taken to the hospital after consuming narcotics in the 4800 block of Carolyn Lane Oct. 31. One person was in possession of 1.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
• Theft of $80 worth of items was reported in the 3500 block of McKnight Road Oct. 31.
