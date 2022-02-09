The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•Theft from a vehicle occurred in the 3300 block of Highland Avenue Jan. 27.
•A package was stolen off the porch of a residence in the 1900 block of Park Street Jan. 27.
•Theft from a vehicle occurred in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Jan. 27.
•Assault was reported in the 4600 block of Centerville Road Jan. 27.
•A theft attempt was interrupted in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Jan. 27.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1400 block of Highway 96 Jan. 27.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of County Road E Jan. 27.
•Officers responded to a call about narcotics in the 4600 block of Highway 61 Jan. 27.
•An attempted theft of a catalytic converter was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Jan. 27.
•Fraud by counterfeit personal check was reported in the 2600 block of Sumac Ridge Jan. 28.
•Items were stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Jan. 28.
•Mail fraud was reported in the 1600 block of Fourth Street Jan. 28.
•Information stolen at a Maplewood business was used to pass checks in the 4700 block of Clark Avenue Jan. 28.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of Highway 96 Jan. 28.
•Officers separated a group having a disorderly party in the 3500 block of Rooney Place Jan. 28.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI after he did a burnout in front of a squad and failed field sobriety tests on Highway 61 Jan. 28.
•Officers assisted in a dispute over smoking arrangements in the 1700 block of Elm Street Jan. 29.
•Harassment was reported in the 2100 block of County Road E Jan. 29.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue Jan. 29.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested Jan 29 for being in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun without a permit and marijuana following a traffic stop on Fourth Street.
•Disorderly conduct between parents was reported in the area of McKnight Road and Orchard Lane Jan. 29.
•Officers responded to a disorderly man at a business in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Jan. 29.
•Officers recovered a stolen vehicle and two stolen license plates in the 1700 block of County Road E Jan. 29.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 4900 block of Birch Lake Circle Jan. 30.
•A person reported harassment via Snapchat in the 4800 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Jan. 30.
•Officers assisted the Ramsey County Sheriff’s department with an ATV rollover in the 5000 block of Lake Avenue Jan. 30. The driver was arrested for DWI.
•A Centerville man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop near Highway 96 and Otter Lake Road Jan. 30.
•Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3500 block of Dell Court Jan. 30.
•Officers mediated a disorderly conduct situation in the 3500 block of Century Avenue Jan. 30.
•Telephone harassment was reported in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Jan. 31.
•A St. Paul man was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue Jan. 31.
•Officers responded to a disorderly guest in the 4900 block of Highway 61 Jan. 31.
•Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Jan. 31.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3500 block of Hilltop Street Feb. 1.
•Scratch-off tickets were stolen in the 3100 block of Century Avenue Feb. 1.
•Attempted theft of a catalytic converter was reported in the 4000 block of Linden Street Feb. 1.
•Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Feb. 1.
•A wallet was stolen in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Feb. 1.
•Fraud was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue Feb. 1.
•Officers responded to a dispute in the 3600 block of Big Linden Curve Feb. 1.
•A hit-and-run accident was reported in the area of Eighth Street and Wood Avenue Feb. 2.
•Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of County Road E Feb. 2.
•Narcotics were reported in the 3500 block of Hoffman Road, Gem Lake Feb. 2.
•Officers responded to an attempted catalytic converter theft in the 2300 block of 10th Street Feb. 3.
•A catalytic converter was reported stolen in the 3400 block of Willow Avenue Feb. 3.
•Theft of auto parts was reported in the 3700 block of Highland Avenue Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.