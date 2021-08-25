The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
•An unlocked vehicle was entered Aug. 12 in the 3400 block of Buckbee Road.
•A semi truck hit a light pole on County Road E and then left the scene Aug. 12.
•Officers responded to a disturbance in the 4900 block of Division Avenue Aug. 12.
•A citation for underage consumption was issued in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue S. Aug. 12.
•Officers assisted with an order of protection violation in the 4900 block of Campanaro Lane Aug. 12.
•Officers arrested a White Bear Lake man for violation of a domestic abuse no contact order in the 2300 block of 6th Street Aug. 12.
•Disorderly individuals were advised Aug. 13 in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road.
•A noise complaint was reported in the 4600 block of Burson Avenue Aug. 13.
•A vehicle window was broken and a purse stolen in the 5000 block of Lake Avenue Aug. 13.
•A vehicle was damaged and items stolen in a theft incident at a park in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway Aug. 13.
•A wallet was stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue Aug. 13.
•A stolen vehicle fled officers in the area of Highway 96 and Centerville Road Aug. 13.
•Officers mediated a civil dispute over a motor vehicle in the 2400 block of Mayfair Avenue Aug. 14.
•Officers responded to a verbal argument between a couple in the 4900 block of Division Avenue Aug. 14.
•Officers responded to a civil problem in the 2600 block of Roth Place Aug. 15.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 2500 block of County Road F Aug. 15.
•Officers assisted with a property pickup in the 2300 block of 6th Street Aug. 15.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested on felony first degree burglary charges in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Aug. 15.
•A noise disturbance was reported in the 2400 block of Cedar Avenue Aug. 15.
•A Facebook gift card scam resulting in an $800 loss was reported in the 1400 block of Park Street Aug. 15.
•A vehicle was stolen in the 3100 block of McKnight Road Aug. 15.
•A White Bear Lake man was arrested on a warrant in the 1800 block of County Road E Aug. 15.
•An Eagan man was arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault in the 1800 block of Eugene Street Aug. 16.
•A catalytic converter was stolen in the 1900 block of Rishworth Lane Aug. 16.
•Officers responded to a verbal domestic incident in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue Aug. 16.
•A Vadnais Heights man was issued a citation for theft of services following a report of illegal dumping at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Centerville Road Aug. 16.
•A White Bear Lake man was cited for misdemeanor fleeing on foot in the 1800 block of Birch Street Aug. 16.
