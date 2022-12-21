The White Bear Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 9:03 pm
• Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 1700 block of County Road E Dec. 7.
• An item was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3500 block of Century Avenue North Dec. 7.
• Theft was reported in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue Dec. 7.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3500 block of McKnight Road North Dec. 7.
• Approximately $500 worth of items was stolen from a locker in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 7. No arrests are pending.
• A dispute was reported in the 1600 block of Highway 96 Dec. 7.
• Harassment was reported in the 1500 block of Park Street Dec. 7.
• Theft was reported in the 4000 block of McKnight Road Dec. 8.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 8.
• A dispute was reported in the 1800 block of Birch Street Dec. 9.
• A shoplifter loaded a basket with merchandise and ran out of a store in the 2700 block of County Road E Dec. 11. It was unknown what was taken, and the suspect is unidentified.
• Theft of a wallet from a vehicle was reported in the 2100 block of Orchard Lane Dec. 11. A window was broken, with damage estimated at $300 and the loss at $450.
• Debit card fraud was reported in the 2000 block of Sixth Street. An officer is investigating.
• An officer responded to the 3500 block on a witnessed road rage incident Dec. 11. Contact with one individual involved was made. No threats of violence or assaults were initiated and allegedly stemmed from a traffic stop sign hesitation.
• Theft by swindling was reported when a counterfeit check was cashed and then bounced in the 1900 block of Third Street Dec. 12. It was a loss of $1,750.
• A road rage incident was reported in the 1000 block of Highway 96 Dec. 13. Both drivers were identified, though no arrests were made.
• Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Third Street Dec. 13.
