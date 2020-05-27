The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Officers responding to a medical issue in the 3100 block of Century Avenue North made an arrest for DWI May 10.
• Disorderly conduct and loitering in a business were reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road May 10.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway May 11 and two suspects were arrested.
• A tenant in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue caught an acquaintance entering his vehicle parked in the driveway May 11.
• A report of illegal dumping was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue North May 11.
• Officers responded to a complaint of an aggressive dog May 11 in the 1900 block of Florence Street.
• A person returned to a store in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue after being told to leave for harassing customers May 11. On the second return, the person stole a fountain drink.
• A vehicle was "keyed" in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road May 11.
• A Fridley man was arrested for DWI May 11 at I-35E and Highway 96.
• An officer removed a raccoon from the 2500 block of Manitou Island May 12.
• An 18-year-old man was cited for disorderly conduct May 12 after yelling profanities, honking his horn and making a gun gesture at another person in the 4700 block of Highway 61.
• Officers assisted with the delivery of groceries to the residents of Pioneer Manor May 13.
• A domestic verbal incident occurred in the 4800 block of Debra Avenue May 13.
• A bicycle was stolen in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue May 13.
• Burglary of a business in the 4300 block of Centerville Road was reported May 14.
