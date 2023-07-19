The following selected incidents were reported by the White Bear Lake Police Department:
•Theft was reported on in the block of White Bear Avenue on July 7. A man left his phone sitting outside the store after his break and someone took it and walked off with it. The approximate value is $800.
•An officer responded to a burglary in the the 3500 block of Hoffman Road on July 7 that occurred within the past week. Jewelry and other valuables were stolen.
•An accident hit and run was reported in the block of 4th Street on July 10.
•Officers were dispatched to a report of a drunk driver near County Road E and Century Avenue. Officers located the vehicle in the 2300 block of Dorothy Avenue. A White Bear Lake man was found to be impaired by alcohol. He was arrested and booked on 4th degree DWI charges on July 10.
•An accident hit and run was reported in the block of Van Dyke Street on July 11.
•Theft was reported in the block of Buerkle Road on July 12.
•Harassment was reported in the block of Century Avenue North on July 12.
•A burglary was reported in the block of Cedar Avenue on July 12.
•Theft was reported in the block of Elm Street on July 12.
•Theft from a grocery store in the 4600 block of Centerville Road on July 12.
•Officers assisted the Maplewood Police Department with a suspect that fled. Upon arrival, the suspect was already in custody on July 12.
•Theft was reported in the block of Division Avenue on July 13.
•A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the block of 6th Street on July 13. Due to the quality of the surveillance video, the suspects were unidentifiable.
•Criminal Damage Property was reported in the block of Willow Avenue on July 13. Paint ball was discovered on the exterior the building and basketball hoops.
•Theft from auto was reported in the block of Floral Drive on July 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.