The White Bear Lake Police Department reports the following selected incidents:
• An assault was reported July 26 in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue.
• Criminal damage to property was reported July 26 of tampering with a gate.
• Theft was reported July 26 in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road.
• Theft from vehicle was reported July 26 in the 3500 block of Midland Avenue.
• Officers responded to a crash July 27 in the area of Goose Lake and Otter Lake Road. The driver was found to be intoxicated. Ramsey County arrested the driver for DWI.
• Theft was reported July 27 in the block of Lake Avenue S. A bike was stolen.
• A female driver was cited for using her cell phone while driving July 27 after a witness observed her dangerous driving behavior.
• Investigation of a protection order violation July 28 in the 3800 block of Oak Terrace. This incident is currently under investigation.
• Criminal damage to property report was reported July 28 in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road. A window was shattered.
• A stop sign was struck July 28 by a vehicle near the intersection of Van Dyke Street and Spruce Place.
• Fireworks complaint July 29 near the intersection of 4th Street and Campbell Avenue.
• Officers assisted blocking traffic July 29 for a vehicle and motorcycle crash with life threatening injuries on Highway 61.
• Driving complaint in the area of Scheuneman Road and Hillary Farm Lane July 29 resulted in a DWI arrest.
• A theft of plants was reported July 29 in the 2400 block of County Road E. A 61-year-old White Bear Lake resident was identified and issued a no trespass notice. Criminal charges were declined.
• Officers responded July 29 to the 1600 block of 9th Street. A White Bear Lake man was found to be violating an order for protection. He was booked at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center for misdemeanor order for protection charges.
• An officer was requested July 29 for leash ordinance enforcement at the Matoska Dog Park.
• Officers responded to a vehicle accident July 29 at the intersection of Highway 96 and 35E. No injuries were reported and EMS was refused by both drivers. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage. A citation was issued to one driver for failing to yield.
• Two vehicle accident July 30 at the intersection of Centerville Road and Highway 96.
• Officers mediated a verbal domestic between a male and female July 30 in the 4700 block of Centerville Road.
• Officers were dispatched July 30 to West Park on a noise complaint of loud music/party. Officers arrived, advised and the group left.
• A theft of two packages was reported July 31 in the 3100 block of McKnight Road. $100 loss.
• Fraud or forgery was reported July 31 in the block of Willow Avenue with someone posing as the church pastor who sent emails to members of the church trying to solicit them to buy gift cards. The complainant realized it was a scam and ceased contact with suspect. No monetary loss.
• Two vehicle accident Aug. 1 in the 4900 block of Highway 61. An officer assisted with information exchange.
• Officers responded to a two vehicle accident Aug. 1 near White Bear Avenue and I-694. One driver was cited for driving violations.
• Officers assisted the North Saint Paul Police Department Aug. 2 in checking the area for assault suspects in a vehicle. Officers located the suspect vehicle unoccupied in the 3900 block of Lakewood Avenue in White Bear Township. North Saint Paul Police Department responded and made contact. There were no White Bear Lake charges.
