The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A disorderly man was reported for trespassing in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road May 20.
• Disorderly conduct between roommates was reported May 20 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue.
• Attempted theft of a catalytic converter at a residence on County Road E was interrupted by a neighbor May 21.
• An animal complaint was reported in the 2000 block of Roth Place.
• Officers mediated a verbal dispute in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway May 21.
• A resident in the 2300 block of Jansen Avenue lost $500 after being blackmailed by an online scammer May 21.
• A catalytic converter was stolen in the 3400 block of Willow Court May 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue May 21.
• Marijuana was found during a traffic stop at White Bear Avenue and I-694 May 21.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue May 22.
• Officers responded to a dispute in the 1300 block of Goose Lake Road May 22.
• Unleashed dogs were reported in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue May 22.
• A domestic strangulation incident reported May 22 in the 1400 block of Park Street is being investigated.
• A woman was arrested for DWI following a traffic accident at Stewart Avenue and 11th Street May 22.
• Theft of auto parts was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road May 22.
• A driver fled officers who attempted to pull over the vehicle in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue May 22 after finding the license plate did not match. The driver later crashed.
• A Forest Lake man was arrested for DWI in the 4900 block of Highway 61 May 22.
• A person was turned over to the Ramsey County Sheriff after officers stopped a vehicle that had a KOPS alert at Orchard Lane and Oak Terrace May 22.
• Keys to a vehicle were stolen May 23 in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road.
• A White Bear Lake woman was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop in the area on I-35E and Highway 96 May 23.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of Wood Avenue May 23.
• A 911 hang-up call regarding a verbal domestic incident resulted in the warrant arrest of man in the 3500 block of Century Avenue May 23.
• Theft from a vehicle was captured on surveillance cameras May 23 in the 4900 block of Georgia Lane.
• A noise disturbance was reported in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue May 23.
• Officers mediated a neighbor dispute in the 1900 block of Hinckley Street May 23.
• Tools were stolen from a vehicle in the 1800 block of County Road F May 23.
• Officers responded to a domestic incident in the 3100 block of Karth Road May 23.
• A hit-and-run accident was reported in the 5000 block of Lake Avenue May 23.
• Parties were separated following a disorderly conduct situation in the 4800 block of Cook Avenue May 23.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1900 block of Eugene Street May 23.
• A man was arrested for controlled substance DWI and felony possession of counterfeit bills after being found passed out behind the wheel at 2:20 a.m. May 24 in the 4500 block of Centerville Road.
• Arson is being investigated after an unoccupied vehicle was started on fire in the 3600 block of Rolling View Drive May 24.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered May 24 near the intersection of Ronald Avenue and Fairlane Street.
• Theft was reported in the 1700 block of Fourth Street May 24.
• Officers responded to a dispute in the 4300 block of Lake Avenue May 24.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road May 24.
• A garage burglary occurred May 25 in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue May 25.
• Officers assisted the Washington County Sheriff's office with taking a driver into custody following a pursuit that ended along Long Lake Road in Mahtomedi May 25.
• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 3700 block of Grand Avenue May 25.
• A South St. Paul man was cited for having marijuana in a vehicle on Highway 61 May 25.
• Identity theft was reported in the 2300 block of County Road E May 25.
• Fraud was reported in the 2700 block of Riviera Drive May 25.
• Officers responded to a complaint of narcotics and suspicious activity in the 4900 block of Lake Avenue May 25.
• A Minneapolis man was arrested for DWI in the 1800 block of County Road F May 25.
• Violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order via phone was reported in the 4700 block of Centerville Road May 26.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue May 26.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for narcotics in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue May 26.
