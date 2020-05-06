The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• An automated caller claiming to be Xcel Energy and threatening to shut off service was reported in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road April 23 and verified to be a scam.
• A man was arrested following a physical domestic assault with his daughter in the 2400 block of Mayfair Avenue April 23.
• Theft from a wallet was reported in the 4500 block of Centerville Road April 23
• Officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Dennis Lane April 23 for an adult male engaging in disorderly conduct.
• Officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Century Avenue April 23 for a narcotics complaint.
• An adult male was reported urinating in the street in the 2400 block of Ronald Avenue April 23.
• A customer in the 2000 block of County Road E was caught fraudulently charging purchases in the amount of $947.50 to the house account of a company he no longer works for.
• Tires on a vehicle were cut overnight April 24 in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road.
• Mail was stolen from a mailbox overnight April 24 in the 3900 block of Scheunemann Road.
• A resident in the 5900 block of Campanaro Lane reported a wild critter resembling a muskrat was in the backyard, threatening the resident's dog April 24. The animal was gone when officers arrived.
• A musical instrument was stolen in the 2300 block of Cedar Avenue April 24.
• Community service officers responded to an animal complaint in the 2500 block of Sumac Ridge April 24.
• A domestic incident occurred in the 3800 block of Jay Lane April 24.
• A wallet was reported stolen in the 2300 block of 11th Street April 24.
• A vehicle stolen in Minneapolis was found in the 3500 block of Century Avenue April 25.
• A narcotics complaint was reported in the 4800 block of Centerville Road April 25.
• A checkbook and tablet were stolen in an underground garage in the 4700 block of Centerville Road April 25
• A wallet found near Highway 61 and County Road F was found to have been stolen from the 2200 block of County Road F April 25. The wallet was returned to the owner, but $250 in cash was missing.
• Two adult males fled on foot after a fight April 25 in the 3200 block of White Bear Avenue.
• Aa attempted phone scam occurred in the 3500 block of Willow Avenue April 25.
• Officers responded to a complaint of a dirt bike in the 4800 block of Bloom Avenue April 25.
• Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1700 block of Elm Street April 25.
• Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 3700 block of Cranbrook Drive April 25.
• A container of cheese was stolen in the 2600 block of County Road E April 26, and the suspect was cited and released.
• Neighbors had a verbal dispute over building a garden in the 220 block of Roth Place April 26.
• Counterfeit currency was reported in the 1800 block of County Road F and the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue April 26.
• A harassment incident was reported April 27 in the 3500 block of Century Avenue.
• Disorderly juveniles were reported on a basketball court in the 3500 block of Century Avenue April 27.
• Debit card fraud was reported by a resident in the 1800 block of Belland Avenue April 27.
• A community service officer was dispatched to the 2200 block of Tracy Road for an animal complaint April 27.
• Several people were reported for trespassing while fishing off the private Manitou Island bridge April 27. They were gone when officers arrived.
• Items were stolen and thrown in nearby bushes in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road April 27.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 2100 block of Fourth Street April 27.
• A 51-year-old man was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop at Cedar Avenue and Hoffman Road April 27.
• A barking dog was reported in the 1700 block of Birch Lake Avenue April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.