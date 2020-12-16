The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• A KOPS Alert was issued for an ex-husband who was in violation of an order for protection in the 4000 block of Linden Street Dec. 13.
• Theft was reported at an apartment building in the 2000 block of Dotte Drive Dec. 3.
• Damage to property occurred in the 3900 block of Van Dyke Street Dec. 3.
• A license plate was stolen in the 1800 block of Birch Street Dec. 3.
• A White Bear Lake man was cited for revoked license, no insurance and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Century Avenue Dec. 3.
• A St. Paul man was arrested for providing a false name to police in the 3600 block of East County Line Road Dec. 3.
• Two St. Paul men were arrested when officers found them in a stolen vehicle at Highway 61 and Interstate 694 Dec. 4.
• A suspect was warned to stop harassing a business in the 1800 block of County Road E Dec. 4.
• A Lake Elmo man was arrested for DWI at Interstate 694 and White Bear Avenue Dec. 4.
• A man was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop on Highway 61 Dec. 4, and was also charged with gross misdemeanor obstruction for resisting arrest.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Dec. 5.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 4800 block of Debra Street Dec. 5.
• A trampoline was reported damaged overnight Dec. 5 in the 1700 block of Second Street.
• A window was damaged at a residence in the 4900 block of Bald Eagle Avenue Dec. 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was observed switching license plates in the 2600 block of County Road D Dec. 5 and was later found to be the suspect vehicle in a gas drive-off in the 3100 block of Century Avenue.
• Packages were reported stolen from a residence in the 4700 block of Washington Square Dec. 5.
• A vehicle window was smashed and a backpack stolen in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road Dec. 5.
• A Hugo woman was arrested for DWI in the area of Interstate 694 and McKnight Road Dec. 5. She was later booked for refusing a test.
• A barking dog was reported in the 1900 block of Eugene Street Dec. 6.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue Dec. 6.
• Theft from a mailbox was reported in the 2700 block of Riviera Drive Dec. 6.
• Officers responded to a report of domestic assault in the 5000 block of Stewart Avenue Dec. 7. No arrests were made.
• A truck was stolen from an address in the 4800 block of Birch Lake Circle Dec. 7.
• A St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, man was arrested on multiple felony warrants and cited for giving a false name and possession of narcotics paraphernalia in the 2000 block of Fifth Street Dec. 7.
• A counterfeit $20 was passed at a business in the 4500 block of Centerville Road Dec. 7.
• A woman was charged with DWI, test refusal and child endangerment following a traffic stop at Buerkle Avenue and White Bear Avenue Dec. 7.
• A resident in the 3800 block of Linden Avenue complained about a neighbor's dog Dec. 8.
• A KOPS Alert was issued for a Minneapolis woman who assaulted her juvenile daughter and fled the scene in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road Dec. 8.
• A vehicle was stolen from the intersection of Highway 96 and Fourth Avenue Dec. 8.
• A vehicle was stolen in the 4900 block of Stewart Avenue Dec. 8.
• A camper parked in the 1700 block of Fifth Street was broken into Dec. 8.
• Narcotics were found in the 1700 block of Fourth Street Dec. 9.
• Mail theft was reported in the 3300 block of Willow Avenue Dec. 9.
• A California man was arrested on an extraditable warrant after a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 61 and Buerkle Road Dec. 10.
• Check forgery was reported at a business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road Dec. 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 4300 block of Whitaker Court Dec. 10.
• Officers located a vehicle on Highway 96 that fled Lino Lakes police Dec 11; two suspects were arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.