The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Illegal dumping occurred in the 1600 block of 9th Street April 30.
• A forgery incident at a business in the 2200 block of 5th Street was reported April 30. The incident was found to have occurred in Michigan in July, 2018.
• A man was arrested after fleeing in his vehicle in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway April 30.
• Harassment was reported in the 3500 block of Rolling View Court May 1.
• Officers responded to an illegal recreational fire in the 4900 block of Division Avenue May 1.
• A vehicle and numerous tools were stolen from a religious institution in the 4600 block of Bald Eagle Avenue May 1.
• Someone tried to steal a vehicle and damaged the ignition switch in the 2200 block of Southwood Drive May 1.
• A paddle board was stolen from a lakefront property in the 4800 block of Lake Avenue May 1.
• A burglary occurred in the 4000 block of Highway 61 May 1 and a suspect was arrested on unrelated felony charges.
• Two individuals were arrested for possession of narcotics in the 4900 block of Highway 61 May 1.
• A woman reported a friend stole her key fob and took off in her vehicle in the 4600 block of White Bear Parkway May 2. The vehicle was recovered in St. Paul the next day.
• A customer reported a new amplifier and subwoofer speakers were stolen from his SUV while it was at the dealership for repairs in the 1800 block of County Road F May 2.
• Officers were dispatched for a report of a speeding vehicle in the area of Lake Avenue and 5th Street May 3.
• Officers responded to a report of a vehicle driving in the area of Dillon Street without headlights on May 3.
• A dog versus dog attack occurred in the 1600 block of Birch Lake Blvd. May 3.
• Officers noticed a verbal disturbance in the area of 4th Street and Banning Avenue May 3 and advised the parties to leave.
• Officers responded twice to a complaint of disorderly conduct in the 1800 block of Cedar Avenue May 3. A suspect tried to hit the complainant with a vehicle, and then tried again. No arrest was made.
• Damage to property in the amount of $5,000 occurred in the 4000 block of Scheuneman Road May 4.
• Several private property signs were damaged overnight May 4 at the intersection of Hillary Farm Lane and Scheuneman Road in Gem Lake.
• A St. Paul man tried to pass a forged check in the 1400 block of Highway 96 and was ultimately arrested for that as well as possession of a controlled substance May 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 4900 block of Stewart Avenue May 4.
• Officers smelled marijuana from a car in the parking lot of Cub Foods on Buerkle Road May 4 and cited the driver for possession.
• An SUV fled a traffic stop in the area of 694 and White Bear Avenue May 5. The passenger was identified.
• Loitering was reported in the 3500 block of Century Ave May 5.
• Illegal dumping was reported in the 4400 block of White Bear Parkway May 5.
• A dog versus dog attack was reported in the 3800 block of White Bear Avenue May 5.
• A two vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of County Road E and Highway 61 May 5.
• A scam in the form of a threat if a fee was not paid was reported in the 1800 block of Highway 96 May 5.
• A verbal domestic incident occurred in the 3100 block of Karth Road May 5.
• Officers arrested someone for trespassing in the 3500 block of Century Avenue May 5.
• Theft was reported at the Speedway gas station on White Bear Avenue May 5.
• On May 6, an employee in the 4800 block of White Bear Parkway reported theft of catalytic converters from two vehicles that had occurred in April based on video footage.
• Garage windows were broken at a residence in the 1800 block of Birch Lake Avenue May 6. The homeowner's car was rummaged through but nothing reported stolen.
• A motorcycle was stolen from a garage located in the 4800 block of Centerville Road May 6.
• A traffic stop in the area of 35E and Highway 96 resulted in the arrest of a woman for 4th degree DWI May 6.
