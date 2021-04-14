The White Bear Lake Police Department reported the following selected incidents:
• Theft from a vehicle in the 2500 block of County Road E occurred March 31. Loss was estimated at $650.
• A burglary occurred overnight March 31 in the 4400 block of Lake Avenue South.
• A man passed two counterfeit $100 bills in the 4600 block of Centerville Road March 31. Video and evidence were secured.
• A noise disturbance was reported in the 2300 block of Roth Place March 31.
• A shoplifter was reported in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road April 1.
• Officers mediated a dispute between residents in the 3500 block of Century Avenue April 1.
• Harassing, threatening phone calls were reported in the 4800 block of Johnson Avenue April 1.
• A St. Paul man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from the Department of Corrections following a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Buerkle Road April 1.
• A St. Paul man was arrested on three outstanding warrants following a traffic stop near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Hoffman Road April 1.
• A fraudulent purchase was attempted in the 4800 block of Stewart Avenue April 1.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault in the 4700 block of Centerville Road April 1.
• A vehicle that had been reported stolen April 2 in the 1500 block of County Road E, Gem Lake, was recovered later that day in St. Paul.
• A driving complaint turned into an arrest of a Landfall man for DWI in the area of Bellaire Avenue and Sumac Ridge April 2.
• License plates were stolen overnight April 2 in the 1800 block of Birch Street.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2600 block of Aspen Court April 2.
• Officers responded to a phone report of people cutting up trees in a park in the 4100 block of Myrtle Avenue April 2 and advised them that they could not take any wood.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue April 2.
• An argument between a couple was reported in the 1800 block of Sixth Street April 3.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for DWI in the 3600 block of Highland Avenue April 3.
• Catalytic converters were stolen in the 3900 block of Hoffman Road and the 1700 block of Fourth Street April 4.
• A burglary was reported in the 2200 block of South Shore Boulevard April 5.
• A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in an underground garage in the 3100 block of Glen Oaks Avenue April 5.
• A business in the 1800 block of Buerkle Road reported the theft of a company vehicle sometime in the four days prior to April 5.
• A Shoreview man was arrested for felony domestic assault by strangulation in the 2300 block of County Road E April 5.
• A Burnsville resident reported an ATM withdrawal was made by a known suspect without consent April 5 at a business in the 2200 block of Fifth Street.
• Unemployment fraud was reported in the 4800 block of Johnson Avenue April 5.
• A White Bear Lake man suspected of domestic assault fled from officers on foot in the 3600 block of Hoffman Road April 5. He was apprehended a short distance away.
• A pickup truck was stolen from a business in the 4100 block of Hoffman Road April 6.
• Officers responded to a report of someone tampering with a camper in the 2300 block of Ronald Avenue April 6.
• Property damage was reported in the 4600 block of Centerville Road April 6.
• A Zoom meeting was hacked in the 2000 block of Richard Avenue April 6.
• Theft from a construction site in the 2500 block of Manitou Island was reported April 7.
• Bank fraud was reported by a victim in the 1600 block of Ninth Street April 7.
• Narcotics were reported in the 3100 block of Karth Road April 7.
• Ongoing harassment was reported in the 3600 block of Linden Avenue April 7.
• A White Bear Lake man was arrested for domestic assault by strangulation in the 2700 block of Cedar Avenue April 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.