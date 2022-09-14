The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on patrol in the 11000 block of 60th Street N. on Aug. 15 took custody of a firearm found by a woman in the area. The gun was placed into evidence and labeled as “return to owner”.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop Aug. 15 on Highway 36 for hands-free cell phone violation.
• A resident in the 9000 block of 75th Street N. on Aug. 15 reported that a male fleeing from the Stillwater Police Department and who had a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert out on him was living and hiding in the woods to the west of her residence. On Aug. 17, deputies received word that the wanted person was back at the residence. However, when deputies contacted the Stillwater Police Department, they were told not to make contact with the male.
• A resident in the 11000 block of Irish Avenue N. on Aug. 17 reported receiving a scam call from an unknown number stating they had kidnapped his daughter and wanted ransom money and/or personal information. The complainant was able to verify that his daughter was fine and that it was a scam. He hung up immediately before giving out any information or money.
Mahtomedi
• Four juveniles were reported Aug. 14 for walking around on the roof of the Mahtomedi District Education Center building in the 1000 block of Mahtomedi Avenue.
• A group of juveniles driving around the area of Warner Avenue N. was reported at 11:09 p.m. Aug. 14. The youths were observed exiting the vehicle to move construction barricades into the road.
• A Wildwood Beach Road resident on Aug. 15 reported finding an electric wheelchair on their property but was unable to remove the vehicle due to its size.
• Juveniles were reported at 12:19 a.m. Aug. 17 for turning donuts in a Stillwater Road parking lot in a stolen vehicle before fleeing on foot.
• A motorist was cited for duty to drive with due care Aug. 17 in the 1000 block of Lincolntown Avenue, after he was pulled over for speeding 39 mph in a 25-mph zone.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen overnight Aug. 17-18 from Dartmoor Road. A neighbor also reported vehicle tampering, resulting in a pack of cigarettes and loose change stolen from the vehicle during the same overnight hours.
• Unknown persons were cited for possession of marijuana at 12:09 a.m. Aug. 18, after deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in Katherine Abbott Park on Lincolntown Avenue.
Willernie
• Paddington Road residents on Aug. 15 reported their dog attacked by two other dogs.
• A Warner Avenue resident reported a chain link fence and stop sign on his property run over Aug. 16. Public works has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.