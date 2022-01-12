The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies confiscated the license plates of a motorist they pulled over for driving after revocation Dec. 1 in the area of Dellwood Avenue and Peninsula Road.
Grant
• A motorist was cited Nov. 28 in the 11000 block of Manning Trail N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a motorist displaying tabs that expired in March 2021 in the 10000 block of 75th Street N. on Nov. 29.
• A car trailer was reported stolen Nov. 29 from the 11000 block of 60th Street N.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 2:25 a.m. Nov. 30 in the area of Lake Elmo Avenue N. and 62nd Street N. for equipment violation and initiated a search deploying a K-9 officer, after they recognized the driver as having recently been arrested for drug possession. With K-9 assistance, deputies located rolled-up tin foil with burnt residue commonly used for smoking opioids (drizzle) and a rolled-up dollar bill with residue inside. The driver was verbally warned for equipment violation and released.
• Theft from a motor vehicle was reported overnight Nov. 29-30 in the 11000 block of 115th Street N.
• A business in the 10000 lock of 60th Street N. reported a trailer stolen Dec. 3.
Mahtomedi
• A juvenile riding a miniature motorcycle in the roadway near Glenmar Avenue and Frankland Street had it virtually towed out from under him Nov. 28.
• Vehicle tampering in the 1000 block of Hillswick Terrace was reported Nov. 29.
• A motorist was cited Dec. 1 on Mahtomedi Avenue for passing on the shoulder. A different motorist was cited that same day on Century Avenue at Woodland Drive for driving after revocation.
• A trailer belonging to a private citizen was reported accidentally taken from the FedEx complex on Long Lake Road to a facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Dec. 4. After deputies contacted FedEx, the issue was resolved and arrangements were made for the trailer to be returned to the complainant.
Pine Springs
• A motorist was arrested on a warrant Dec. 3 on 62nd Street N. and Hilton Trail N. Another motorist was cited Dec. 4 on westbound Highway 36 at Hilton Trail N. for speeding.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Dec. 5 on eastbound Highway 36 for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone, after deputies on stationary patrol clocked him on radar at 242 feet.
Willernie
• Two suspicious vehicles were reported in town. A suspicious vehicle reported at 10:19 p.m. Dec. 1 in the area of Stillwater Road and Dartmoor Road turned out to be legally parked. A suspicious vehicle reported stopped on the road in the area of Stillwater Road and Warner Avenue N. turned out to be a DoorDash driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.