The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Birchwood Avenue resident on Oct. 6 reported political signs stolen.
• A stop sign violation traffic stop was conducted Oct. 9 on Birchwood Avenue and Cedar Street.
Dellwood
• A DWI traffic stop was conducted Oct. 4 on Dwinnell Avenue.
• An Evergreen Road resident on Oct. 7 reported political signs stolen.
Grant
• A business in the 6000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. reported that someone had entered the shop at the rear of the building and had stolen numerous tools sometime over the weekend of Oct. 3-5. There are no suspects.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. on Oct. 5 reported a trailer stolen.
• A resident in the 11000 block of Irish Avenue N. reported a political sign stolen Oct. 10.
• A resident in the 7000 block of 99th Street Circle N. reported an attempted Xcel Energy scam Oct. 10; no money was lost.
Mahtomedi
• A resident in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue reported theft from motor vehicle Oct. 4.
• A Dunbar Way resident reported someone rummaged through his unlocked vehicle overnight Oct. 4-5 without damage to the vehicle or anything taken. Extra patrol was requested, however.
• A Warner Avenue N. resident on Oct. 4 reported a political sign stolen.
• A motorist was warned for driving through the St. Andrew's Church parking lot on Stillwater Road Oct. 7, following complaints from the church.
• An unidentified individual was arrested on a warrant Oct. 7 on Stillwater Road.
• A male was arrested for DWI at 3:01 a.m. Oct. 9 on Mahtomedi Avenue after deputies observed the vehicle parked in a lot while the male was asleep inside.
• A motorist was issued multiple citations Oct. 9 in the 1500 block of Tamarack Street for displaying expired registration and for a broken windshield.
• A Wildwood Road resident on Oct. 10 reported an attempted burglary.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota woman was cited Oct. 8 on westbound Highway 36 and Hilton Trail N. for emergency vehicle move-over violation and for failing to have a licensed driver in the vehicle while driving on her learner's permit. Deputies on the right shoulder with all their emergency lights fully activated observed her drive extremely close to them without slowing down, even though an empty lane was available next to her. The driving student said she didn't know about the Ted Foss law.
• A Minnesota driver was cited Oct. 9 on westbound Highway 36 at I-694 for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 979 feet. A field sobriety test was conducted on the driver and showed negative impairment. Another Minnesota motorist was also cited a few moments later at the same location for speeding 76 in that speed zone.
• An unidentified driver was arrested at 3:05 a.m. Oct. 10 on westbound Highway 36 at the I-694 ramp for DWI after being pulled over for speeding. During the traffic stop, deputies observed signs of impairment and conducted a field sobriety test on the driver who performed poorly with a 0.186 pbt level. The vehicle was towed for forfeiture and the driver was booked and held for second-degree DWI test refusal at the jail.
