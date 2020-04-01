The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A resident on Wildwood Avenue on March 8 reported a license plate stolen. Before Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies could begin their in-depth investigation, however, the complainant vowed to check the nearby car wash for the plate first.
• A Birchwood resident on March 12 reported an electronic check used fraudulently at the St. Paul Target.
Grant
• A resident in the 10000 block of 83rd Street N. on March 9 reported a fraud attempt in which no identity or financial loss occurred.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:04 p.m. March 9 for driving back and forth in the 8000 block of 105th Street N., which caused consternation to the complainant. Deputies patrolled the area for more than 30 minutes and observed nothing.
• Residents in the 9000 block of 75th Street N. on March 11 reported receiving a package in the mail from the postal inspector that contained items for other neighbors and was subsequently distributed to their mailboxes. All of that mail was then stolen from the mailboxes.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Wedgewood Drive on March 9 reported mail theft.
• A resident on Ledgestone Drive on March 9 reported fraudulent use of a credit card.
• An unidentified male was escorted without incident off a property on Hanson Road at 8:55 p.m. March 9 for violating an order for protection (OFP) a mere 10 minutes after deputies served him with the order. Deputies said that at the time they served the OFP, they didn't know the protected party was actually inside the residence.
• A license plate was reported stolen off a vehicle in the 3000 block of Century Avenue March 11.
• A resident on View Road on March 13 reported receiving what she suspected was a scam attempt phone call from the Pittsburgh area. The complainant gave out no money or financial information to the caller.
• A shopper on March 13 reported a wallet stolen from her purse while she was inside Aldi on Wildwood Road. The thief made multiple unauthorized charges at Best Buy, Red Lobster and Game Stop in Maplewood before the complainant could cancel the cards.
• A motorist was cited at 10:20 p.m. March 14 on Stillwater Road for failure to display current registration, after being pulled over for a burnt-out headlight and expired registration. While deputies were identifying the driver, they smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found it after a search. The driver was warned about the pot, burnt-out headlight and no proof of insurance. The marijuana was entered into evidence to be destroyed.
Pine Springs
• A resident in the 7000 block of 66th Street N. on March 9 reported theft from his mailbox.
