The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• The driver of a Honda pilot was cited Sept. 13 in the 1800 block of Cedar Street for failing to stop at the stop sign at Oakridge Drive and Cedar Street by Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on patrol for stop sign violations. The driver was also issued a verbal warning for failure to provide proof of insurance. Another driver was issued a written warning the next day on Cedar Street and Birchwood Avenue for rolling through a stop sign.
Dellwood
• An unknown motorist was cited Sept. 15 on Dellwood Avenue and Echo Street for displaying tabs that expired in November.
• An unidentified motorist was cited Sept. 16 on Quail Road and Dwinnell Avenue for an undisclosed violation, following a traffic stop for speeding.
Grant
• A resident in the 11000 block of Dellwood Road N. on Sept. 14 reported a sofa left on the side of the road. The state has been notified for pickup.
• A resident in the 7000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. on Sept. 15 reported damage to a political sign in the front yard.
• A vehicle was reported broken into at Loggers Trail in the 11000 block of 80th Street N. Sept. 16 and a bag taken from the front seat.
Mahtomedi
• A gas drive-off was reported Sept. 12 at the BP station in the 3000 block of Century Avenue N.
• A resident of Pineview Court on Sept. 13 reported a harassing neighbor as part of an ongoing neighbor dispute.
• A Dartmoor Road resident on Sept. 14 reported an incidence of vandalism.
• An unidentified person was arrested on a warrant Sept. 16 on Wildwood Road, after the resident reported the suspect for being on the premises.
• A camper was reported abandoned on Florence Avenue Sept. 17. After deputies conducted a check of the National Crime Information Center database, they determined the camper was an unreported stolen vehicle. The owner was contacted, and the camper towed.
• A Wildwood Road resident on Sept. 18 reported a scam originating in Red Wing. Though the complainant was concerned that other Mahtomedi residents could become a victim of the scam, none had been reported to date.
Pine Springs
• A male motorist was cited Sept. 12 on Highway 36 and I-694 for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone, driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance by deputies on stationary patrol, who pulled him over after clocking him on radar at 185 feet. The driver admitted to having no license or proof of insurance. However, after a computer check, deputies discovered that the female passenger had an unserved temporary harassment restraining order (HRO) out on her. After she was served a short-form HRO, she drove the vehicle and driver from the scene.
• A suspicious vehicle parked at Viking Drive and Henna Court at 12:25 a.m. Sept. 14 turned out to belong to a man who got out of his vehicle to check it because something was wrong with the passenger front wheel. However, his story did not make sense to deputies, and the man could not offer a better explanation. Still, deputies cleared both the driver and his vehicle after finding nothing suspicious.
Willernie
• A Kindross Road resident on Sept. 12 reported his neighbor's dog for being outside all day long and constantly barking, as part of an ongoing neighbor dispute. Deputies advised the complainant to record the barking and to take the matter up with City Hall.
• A Paddington Road resident on Sept. 15 reported fraudulent use of a PayPal account.
