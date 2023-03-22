The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
A resident in the 3000 block of East County Line Road was threatened with a citation Feb. 24 if Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies heard one more complaint about their barking dog during quiet hours, which is in violation of Birchwood ordinance 605.022.
Dellwood
A vehicle was reported off the road in the area of Dellwood Road N. and Quail Road at 9:24 p.m. Feb. 22 during the early hours of a heavy snowstorm.
Criminal damage to property stemming from a physical altercation was reported at 8:24 p.m. Feb. 24 on Troon Court. Deputies arriving on scene stopped a vehicle occupied by three juvenile males from leaving the area and learned that the friends had gotten into an argument about cell phone videos being taken that resulted in snow being thrown. Deputies warned the youths about taking and sending videos.
Grant
Threats were reported Feb. 21 in the 8000 block of 75th Street N.
Deputies issued a written warning to a motorist in the area of Lake Elmo Avenue N. and Highway 36 on Feb. 24 for displaying tabs that had been expired for a full calendar year.
Mahtomedi
Deputies conducted a traffic stop at midnight Feb. 20 in the area of Century Avenue and Long Lake Road on a vehicle without license plate lights and with expired registration.
An unidentified motorist was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Feb. 21 in the area of Wildwood Road and Birchwood Road for driving after cancellation, after deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop for turn signal violation.
A vehicle parked in the 8000 block of Woodland Court received a citation under the windshield wipers at 1:39 a.m. Feb. 22 for violating the winter parking ordinance, as deputies cruised the city looking for “snowbirds” in advance of the snowplows during the forecasted historic winter storm. Four additional snowbirds were found and cited during the same shift on Maple Street at Mahtomedi Avenue, Dartmoor Road, and on Summit Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle reported parked at 12:03 a.m. Feb. 23 in the lot of a closed business on Wildwood Road turned out to have been there awhile, as no tracks were seen in the fresh snow. Neither the vehicle nor the license plate number appeared on the National Crime Information Center database. Deputies left the vehicle alone.
A motorist was cited at 11:51 p.m. Feb. 23 in the area of Wildwood Road and Century Avenue for driving after cancellation.
A Dunbar Knoll resident reported finding suspicious footsteps in the fresh snow leading to the basement door overnight Feb. 23-24. Deputies cleared the scene after finding no signs of tampering.
A Forest Avenue resident reported identity theft Feb. 24.
A suspicious vehicle fire reported Feb. 24 on Long Lake Road turned out to have been a snow-melting furnace and not a burning car.
Pine Springs
A motorist of undisclosed identity was arrested at 12:07 a.m. Feb. 21 on westbound Highway 36 at Hilton Trail N. for driving after cancellation following a traffic stop for littering and poor driving conduct.
Willernie
A suspicious vehicle reported at 3:06 a.m. Feb. 20 on Kimberly Road turned out to have been from the area and parked legally.
