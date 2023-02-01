The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Birchwood Avenue resident at 11:50 a.m. Jan. 8 reported a neighbor for causing issues with the snow that was in plentiful supply in the area.
Dellwood
• A Doral Road resident reported a DoorDash driver for being hostile to his wife Jan. 7 after he became stuck in the complainant’s driveway. The husband who called in the report asked the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a welfare check on his wife. The DoorDash driver called a tow truck and agreed to stay in his vehicle and behave until the tow arrived.
Grant
• A male was arrested on a felony warrant at 12:17 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 11000 block of Julianne Avenue N. after a Keep Our Police Safe (KOPS) alert was issued.
• Another male was arrested on a felony warrant at 6:16 a.m. Jan. 2 in the 8000 block of Jamaca Avenue N. following a traffic stop during which the driver falsely identified himself, possibly to avoid being arrested on the warrant. But he was taken into custody anyway.
• Deputies assisted Stillwater Towing at 8:05 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 11000 block of Julianne Avenue N. by shining lights onto the scene of a vehicle stuck in a ditch because it couldn’t make the curve of an icy roadway. The squad’s emergency lights also served as a warning for other drivers.
• A large hose was reported stuck in the middle of the roadway Jan. 6 in the area of Manning Avenue N. and 75th Street N. Deputies were able to remove the hose.
Mahtomedi
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:04 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 70 block of Wildwood Road (County Road 12) for speeding 60 mph in a 45 mph zone by westbound deputies on patrol, who clocked the vehicle on radar. Deputies described the driver’s attitude as “good” after he admitted to speeding.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 12:51 a.m. Jan. 1 on Bertha Court turned out to belong to a friend of the neighbor.
• A motorist was cited Jan. 1 in the area of Wildwood Road and Stillwater Road for speeding 64 mph in a 45 mph zone. A different motorist was cited Jan. 1 in the 7000 block of Hilton Trail for speeding 68 mph in a 50 mph zone.
• Two males wearing backpacks reported standing near mailboxes on Woodland Drive at 10:22 p.m. Jan. 1 turned out to be known teens from the neighborhood who were visiting with friends and walking in the dark. At 10:32 p.m. that evening, the complainant called dispatch to thank deputies for their quick response and speak at length about his support for law enforcement.
• Deputies issued a citation for a winter overnight parking violation at 1:45 a.m. Jan. 5 on Dahlia Street. Deputies issued six additional parking citations around town during the middle of the night due to winter weather conditions, and because Mahtomedi Public Works plow trucks were obstructed.
• A Juniper Street resident at 11:53 p.m. Jan. 4 reported receiving threats from a girl he had met online.
• A Ridge Way resident on Jan. 5 reported being defrauded out of $16,000 after receiving a call from someone posing as a bank official who convinced the complainant to deposit that money into bitcoin.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Jan. 6 on Warner Avenue N. and Wildwood Court for failure to present a valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of insurance after he was pulled over for only one working headlight. The driver stated he was in the country illegally, which is why he no longer had a current driver’s license. He received a verbal warning for the missing headlight.
• An employee of a business in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road reported a red-haired customer with glasses for unknown offenses Jan. 8 and requested that deputies come to the business to ban the customer. Deputies told the complainant they wouldn’t trespass a customer who was not on scene without a photograph, and to notify them when that individual returned.
Willernie
• A vehicle was cited Jan. 8 at the intersection of Wildwood Road and Stillwater Road for partially parking within the crosswalk.
