The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A Dellwood Avenue resident on June 14 reported theft from a motor vehicle while it was in Mahtomedi.
• A mailbox and its wooden post were reported damaged June 20 on Tamarisk Road, and pieces of grey plastic belonging to a Honda side mirror found on scene. The complainant told Washington Sheriff’s Office deputies that barking dogs were heard at around 3:30 a.m.
Grant
• A resident in the 8000 block of Jamaca Avenue N. on June 10 reported his phone number used to conduct an IRS scam. No financial or personal information was lost.
• A resident in the 11000 block of 80th Street N. on June 15 reported an unsuccessful employment scam attempted in his name.
• A resident in the 9000 block of 68th Street N. on June 15 reported a neighborhood verbal dispute over horses being startled.
• A resident in the 11000 block of 115th Street N. on June 16 reported identity theft and the need for an assigned case number from the sheriff’s office.
Mahtomedi
• An Xcel Energy scam attempt was reported June 11 in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road.
• A resident of Griffin Court on June 14 reported a dispute over the custody of a guinea pig. Deputies advised the complainant to take the matter to small claims court.
• A resident on Arcwood Road on June 14 reported the theft of a motor vehicle.
• An unidentified woman was arrested on a third degree drug possession warrant June 15 in the 1000 block of Mahtomedi Avenue.
• A resident on Barrington Place on June 16 reported unemployment fraud. Four other Mahtomedi residents, on June 15, 17 and 20, also reported the attempted unemployment scam.
• A resident on Bichner Lane on June 16 reported fraud.
• A resident on Long Lake Road reported damage to a vehicle, after it was tampered with overnight June 16-17. Numerous reports of overnight mischief were reported in the Echo Lake neighborhood. A resident on Dunbar Way reported vehicle damage overnight, with nothing taken; a resident on Barrington Place reported a package stolen from a mailbox overnight and a resident on Woodridge Court reported damage to a vehicle, following an attempted overnight break-in.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Park Avenue on June 17 reported the theft of a kayak.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota driver was cited June 11 on Highway 36 for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol who clocked him on radar at 382 feet.
• A motorcycle driver was cited June 12 on Highway 36 and I-694 for speeding 85 mph in a 55 mph zone and motorcycle permit violation for riding a motorcycle at night, by deputies on stationary patrol who clocked him on radar from behind. Deputies activated lights and sirens to chase him down at Highway 36 and Century Avenue.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI June 20 on I-694 at the northbound ramp to Highway 36, after being pulled over for speeding. After deputies observed all the classic symptoms of intoxication, they breath-tested the driver, who registered .111 on the test.
Willernie
• A resident on Wildwood Road on June 16 reported the theft of a pedal boat.
