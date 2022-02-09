The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 5:28 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 6000 block of Indian Wells Trail after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle sitting in the complainant’s driveway.
• A resident in the 6000 block of 177th Street N. reported losing money to a scam Jan. 12 after she never received a saddle she ordered from a website. After conducting some research of the company, Southline Equine Supply, she realized it was a fake company. The address of the faux business listed to a residence in Grant.
Mahtomedi
• Suspicious people reported moving around a vacant home in the area of Griffin Avenue and Hanson Road Jan. 10 turned out to be contractors hired by the bank that owns the home.
• A Wedgewood Drive resident at 5:07 p.m. Jan. 11 reported a motorist for hitting multiple mailboxes on her street after she heard a crash and looked outside. She saw a male, whose features she could see clearly, get out of his blue sedan and check the damage before getting back into the car and driving off. The complainant could not see a license plate and didn’t recognize the male.
• A Minnesota motorist was arrested at 1:33 a.m. Jan. 13 in the area of Stillwater Road and Wildwood Road for driving after cancellation due to behavior inimical to public safety. Deputies on patrol observed the vehicle without a rear license plate turn off Hilton Trail. When deputies ran the driver’s status on their computer, it showed he needed to be driving a vehicle with an ignition interlock. Deputies transported the driver to jail without incident.
• An emergency call made by a Century College student in the 3000 block of Century Avenue Jan. 13 turned out to be a student having technical issues with his phone while in class.
• A Breathalyzer was reported stolen Jan. 13 from a Stillwater Road address and later turned into the lost and found office.
• Deputies were called out Jan. 14 to an address on Warner Way to dispatch a deer with its leg stuck in a wrought-iron fence.
• A hit-and-run accident without injury was reported Jan. 14 in the area of Long Lake Road and Century Avenue.
Pine Springs
• A motorist was cited at 1:23 a.m. Jan. 9 on eastbound Highway 36 at Hilton Trail N. for driving after revocation. During the traffic stop, deputies located marijuana in the vehicle.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Jan. 15 on Highway 36 for DWI after deputies on patrol observed him unable to maintain his lane. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed signs of impairment and conducted numerous field sobriety tests. When the subject failed the portable breath test with a blood alcohol content of 0.13, he was taken into custody and his vehicle was left on scene.
Willernie
• A Dartmoor Road resident on Jan. 9 reported a theft.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 1:04 a.m. Jan. 12 in the area of Penway Road and Sargent Road for drug possession.
