The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A license plate was reported stolen July 16 from a motorcycle on Doral Avenue.
• A Lacosta Drive resident reported his neighbor’s mailbox knocked down overnight July 24-25 and that he placed the damaged mailbox on their porch. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies advised the complainant that his neighbors could call in to file a damage to property report, if needed, when they returned home.
Grant
• A motorist westbound in the 11000 block of Dellwood Road N. was cited July 16 for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their unmarked squad. When asked if he had an emergency, the driver said that he had just got off work and was tired.
• A mailbox was reported missing from the 11000 block of Julianne Avenue N. on July 19.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited July 22 on westbound Highway 36 for following another vehicle closer than reasonable after westbound Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed him quickly approach another vehicle and pull within inches of its bumper. The driver continued to accelerate and tailgate the vehicle ahead of him for almost a mile. The driver admitted to the violation and said he just wanted to get home.
• A Minnesota driver was arrested at 11:25 p.m. July 22 on 75th Street N. and Lake Elmo Avenue N. for DWI after being pulled over for speeding 65 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver admitted to drinking three glasses of wine and registered a 0.87 blood alcohol content on the portable breath test.
• A U.S. citizen was cited July 23 on Highway 36 for texting and driving and for driving with an expired driver’s license after she presented her passport to deputies in lieu of her expired license.
Mahtomedi
• A Forest Avenue resident on July 21 reported a FedEx semi for driving through his yard and causing damage.
• A Stillwater Road resident on July 22 reported an incident involving slashed tires.
• An unidentified person was cited for fifth-degree assault July 22 in the 1000 block of East Shore Avenue.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited July 15 on Highway 36 for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 446 feet.
• A Minnesota motorist was arrested July 16 on Highway 36 for third-degree DWI after deputies on stationary patrol clocked her speed on radar at 74 mph in a 55 mph zone and noticed all the classic signs of intoxication during the traffic stop. The driver admitted to drinking alcohol and performed poorly on the field sobriety tests with a blood alcohol content of 0.195. The vehicle was towed and the driver was transported to jail, where her blood alcohol reading went up to 0.22.
• The driver of a silver passenger car was cited July 19 on eastbound Highway 36 at the southbound ramp to I-694 for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked her on radar at 886 feet. When deputies reminded her of the speed limit, the driver said, “Oh.” Another motorist was cited July 22 for speeding 70 mph at the same location and another on July 23 for speeding 78 mph at the same location. A fourth motorist was cited for speeding 72 mph in that zone and for driving on a suspended license.
Willernie
• An unidentified male was arrested on a warrant July 16 on Webster Road.
• A motorist on Warner Avenue S. and Dartmoor Road was verbally warned at 11:46 p.m. July 16 for displaying expired tabs and for possessing a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The pot was entered into evidence and destined for destruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.