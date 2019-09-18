The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents:
• A suspicious noise that sounded like a paint ball gun reported at 2:15 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 15000 block of Forest Blvd. N. turned out to be fireworks to the northeast of the area. When Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived on the scene, they found a male outside his residence who pointed out the fireworks, which he said were just visible above the tree line.
•An East Bethel man, 51, was cited by southbound deputies on routine patrol at 8:23 p.m. Aug. 11 on northbound Forest Blvd. N. and 159th Street N. for speeding 51 mph in a 35 mph zone and for semaphore violation. While deputies had the radar gun trained on the motorist, they simultaneously were able to observe the speed at which he ran through the red light. Deputies had to conduct a traffic stop to retrieve the license plate number, as it was hidden behind the boat towed behind the vehicle. The driver's excuses for speeding and running the red light were as follows: “I thought the speed limit was 45 and at the light I had a choice to make and I made it.” Deputies quickly advised the motorist that he was spared being in even bigger trouble because when deputies first spotted him speeding, he had just passed the construction cones so he wasn’t cited for speeding within the construction zone.
•A Mahtomedi man, 22, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 12 on Highway 61 just south of 170th Street N. for possessing and consuming alcohol from an open bottle in a motor vehicle, driving on an expired driver's license and for failure to obtain a new driver's license after changing name or address.
•A Maplewood man, 38, was cited at 12:12 a.m. Aug. 13 on Ethan Avenue N. and 126th Street N. for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies on patrol pulled him over for rolling through a stop sign. Deputies also noted the passenger in the back seat who wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
•A resident in the 6000 block of 170th Street N. at 12:51 p.m. Aug. 13 reported her purse stolen. The complainant's only named suspect admitted to stealing the purse but refused to return it. Gross misdemeanor theft charges are pending.
•Employees of Lake Area Bank in the 14000 block of Everton Avenue N. at 1:43 p.m. Aug. 13 reported an unknown female for cashing a forged check of $2,320 as part of an ongoing issue of checks being passed at Lake Area Banks throughout the northeast metro.
•A Stillwater woman, 21, was cited at 7:49 a.m. Aug. 17 in the 6000 block of eastbound Egg Lake Road N. for speeding 48 mph in a 35 mph zone by westbound deputies. The motorist asked deputies whether she was going a little fast and told them she had to get home and then to work in Minneapolis by 9 p.m.
