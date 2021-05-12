The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Lake Avenue resident on April 12 and a Hall Avenue resident on April 14 reported unemployment insurance fraud after receiving a letter of application. The complainants contacted the unemployment benefits hotline and had their accounts frozen without financial loss.
Grant
• A Minnesota woman was cited April 9 in the 9000 of westbound 75th Street N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies in their unmarked squad on patrol in the rain. When asked why she was stopped, the driver noted she was only following the traffic. Deputies assured her that none of the other drivers were going 70 mph.
• A southbound Minnesota male was cited April 10 in the 10000 block of Manning Avenue N. for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by northbound deputies. The driver told deputies he was going only 65 mph.
Mahtomedi
• A Kale Street resident reported her daughter's tires slashed overnight April 8-9.
• An Eastgate Parkway resident on April 10 reported receiving application documents pertaining to unemployment insurance, even though no one in her household had applied for it. Deputies advised the complainant to contact the Minnesota Unemployment Insurance offices to advise them of the activity.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited April 10 on Century Avenue and Woodland Drive for driving after revocation following a traffic stop for suspended object hanging from the rearview mirror. During the traffic stop, deputies smelled marijuana and conducted a search. After the search turned up empty, the driver said his friends had been smoking pot in the car. A computer search then revealed the driver's revoked status.
• Deputies issued a citation April 10 on Century Avenue and Woodland Drive for driving after revocation following a traffic stop for expired tabs.
• Deputies broke up a group of approximately 10 vehicles congregating in a parking lot on Long Lake Road at 10:27 p.m. April 10. The vehicles appeared to be customized for racing and some of them were revving loudly. The vehicles completely dispersed immediately on deputies' arrival.
Pine Springs
• A motorist was cited April 11 in the 6000 block of Hilton Trail N. for speeding 68 mph in a 50 mph zone.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited April 11 on westbound I-694 for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 610 feet.
• A Minnesota male was cited April 11 on eastbound Highway 36 for driving after revocation, speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone and failure to produce proof of insurance on lawful demand after he was pulled over for speeding and passing other vehicles. During the traffic stop, deputies conducted a random computer check and found the driver to be revoked. The driver admitted his license was not valid but explained the lack of proof of insurance proof as having to do with his recent purchase of the vehicle. The driver was not allowed to continue driving, and a licensed driver had to be summoned.
