The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A resident on Wildwood Avenue reported Halloween decorations stolen from his yard Oct. 14. The complainant told Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies that the décor had no monetary value, but did take him a long time to create.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested Oct. 17 on Jay Street for driving after cancellation and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Washington County after deputies pulled him over for undisclosed driving violations and found a list of offenses committed by the motorist on their computer.
Dellwood
• A Minnesota driver was cited Oct. 17 in the 8000 block of northbound Dellwood Avenue for speeding 50 mph in a 35 mph zone by southbound deputies with radar.
Grant
• A male driver was arrested at 8:29 a.m. Oct. 10 on northbound Manning Avenue N. at eastbound 62nd Street N. for semaphore violation and driving after revocation after westbound deputies in an unmarked squad car observed him make the right-hand turn without stopping at the red light. After the driver told deputies he was going too fast to stop, deputies discovered his license was revoked. The driver was brought in because he had a long history of driving after revocation and failure to appear and pay fines. The driver was polite and cooperative, however, deputies said.
• A resident in the 10000 block of Dellwood Road N. on Oct. 11 reported his roommate for stealing his Social Security bank card and making charges to it. After a discussion, the complainant admitted giving his roommate the card with permission to buy gas and other items with it. A further conversation revealed that the complainant had substance abuse issues and gave the card to the roommate to keep him from spending on alcohol. Deputies advised the complainant he was involved in a civil issue, to cancel the card and to contact the crisis line number deputies gave him.
• Deputies discovered and recovered a stolen vehicle they found in a parking lot at 117th Street N. and Great Oak Trail N. Oct. 12
• Theft from a motor vehicle parked on Jamaca Avenue N. at Jeffrey Blvd. N. was reported Oct. 13.
• A Minnesota male was cited Oct. 13 on westbound Highway 36 at Lake Elmo Avenue N. for semaphore violation after northbound deputies waiting to turn left observed a vehicle pulling a trailer enter the intersection after the westbound light had turned red. The subject was following right behind the lead violator. The subject told deputies he wasn't paying attention because he was following the vehicle in front of him.
• A new resident from Arizona was cited Oct. 14 in the 8000 block of Jamaca Avenue N. for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone. When the driver told deputies he didn't usually carry his driver's license with him, deputies quickly advised him to obtain his Minnesota license and to carry it.
• A Grant man was arrested on a warrant Oct. 14 on Jeffrey Blvd. N. and 83rd Street N.
• A Minnesota woman was pulled over Oct. 15 on Dellwood Road N. and Dellwood Road Lane N. for driving after suspension Oct. 15 after deputies conducted a random license plate check on her vehicle. The driver told deputies she knew she should not have been driving but was involved in a verbal domestic at that moment and left the scene in her vehicle. Deputies transported her to the Maplewood Police Department to obtain a civil order.
• A woman walking the Gateway Trail Oct. 15 reported returning at 9:30 a.m., to find that her front driver's side window was smashed out in the trail parking lot at Mile 10. Nothing was reported missing.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Juniper Street reported money transferred without authorization Oct. 10.
• Theft from motor vehicle was reported Oct. 10 from a vehicle parked in Mahtomedi Avenue.
• A walker in Katherine Abbott Park on Lincolntown Avenue at 2:04 p.m. Oct. 11 reported returning from her 20-minute walk to find the driver's side front window smashed and her purse taken. When the complainant called her bank to cancel her credit card, she was informed that an attempt to use the card at Walmart had already occurred. The complainant reported that $100 in cash and several other cards had been in the purse.
• A yard worker on Maple Street at Mahtomedi Avenue reported a backpack leaf blower stolen from the back of his pickup truck Oct. 13.
• A resident in the 2000 block of Mahtomedi Avenue reported a glass patio door shot out by a BB gun Oct. 14.
• A loud explosion reported at 2:29 a.m. Oct. 15 from Wildwood Avenue turned out to be a clap of thunder from a thunderstorm in progress that had not been predicted.
• A suspicious vehicle left running in the back of a business parking lot on Mahtomedi Avenue at 5:38 a.m. Oct. 15 turned out to be an employee who was early for work.
• A resident on Ridge Way reported his house egged at around 8:45 p.m. Oct. 16. Deputies advised the complainant there were no similar calls in the area.
• A resident on Birch Street reported being contacted Oct. 17 by someone claiming to work for Xcel Energy stating he was $498 in arrears on his utility bills and was at risk for being shut off. The complainant was instructed to purchase a MoneyPak from Walgreen's and read off the numbers on the back of the card to the caller. The complainant disobeyed the instructions. Instead, deputies called the number back and were answered by a man with a thick accent identifying himself as “Mark.” When deputies identified themselves, “Mark” hung up.
Pine Springs
• A resident in the 7000 block of Pinehurst Road reported receiving a scam phone call from Xcel Energy Oct. 10.
Willernie
• A Willernie man was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Oct. 10 on Warner Avenue S. on a Washington County Sheriff's Office warrant.
• A resident on Stillwater Road reported on Oct. 14 that she had allowed her juvenile daughter to have a party at the residence. After the party, her daughter reported that uninvited guests stole some high-value electronics from the residence.
• A resident on Stillwater Road reported the theft of a large amount of collector coins Oct. 14.
