The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
•Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies issued a citation at 5:20 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 5000 block of Hall Avenue for an undisclosed violation.
Dellwood
•A Minnesota driver was issued a written warning Jan. 31 on Highway 244 at Peninsula Road for speeding well over the posted speed limit of 30 mph. The driver admitted to speeding.
•Theft from a motor vehicle was reported Feb. 3 on Peninsula Road.
Grant
•A resident in the 9000 block of Lansing Avenue N. on Feb. 4 reported an attempted phone scam, during which a person with a strong accent stated they were with Chase Bank and that the complainant was responsible for paying charges on a credit card. The complainant gave out no information or payments.
•The driver of a blue minivan was cited Feb. 5 in the area of 117th Street N. and Goodview Avenue N. for failure to display current registration after he was pulled over for tabs that expired in May. During the traffic stop, deputies conducted computer research and discovered that the motorist had a recent conviction for driving after expiration. The driver admitted to not only knowing that both his driver’s license and vehicle registration were expired, but also to have already been cited for both offenses. He also admitted to being just plain lazy and not taking the initiative to update either.
Mahtomedi
•A Minnesota male was warned Jan. 28 in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road about taking care of his misdemeanor warrant for reckless driving, after deputies conducted a traffic stop on the motorist doing a U-turn right in front of them and conducted a query on his status. After deputies activated their flashing lights, the motorist turned immediately into the Marathon station for his chat with deputies.
•A Minnesota motorist was verbally warned at 6:47 p.m. Jan. 29 in the area of Hilton Trail N. and 72nd Street N. for failure to drive with two working headlights by deputies on stationary patrol, who observed the vehicle with only one working light.
•Another Minnesota motorist was issued a written warning Jan. 29 in the area of Hilton Trail N. and 72nd Street N. for speeding 63 mph in a 50 mph zone by deputies, who clocked him on radar as the vehicle passed them.
•A third Minnesota motorist was arrested for second-degree DWI at 9:17 p.m. Jan. 30 in the area of Kilbirnie Way and Hillswick Place after deputies received a call about an intoxicated male who’d been drinking all day and was about to leave a bar. After receiving a good description of the vehicle and license plate, deputies located the driver and pulled him over for a traffic violation. The driver had glazed eyes and smelled of alcohol, which he admitted to drinking. After registering a 0.156 blood alcohol content on the standard field sobriety test, the subject was transported to jail, where his blood alcohol content went up 0.16.
•A suspicious vehicle reported parked in a driveway Feb. 1 on Wedgewood Court turned out to belong to a neighbor, after the complainant was checking on her in-laws’ home while they were away.
•Deputies cited a motorist Feb. 3 in the 8000 block of Quail Street for an undisclosed violation.
Willernie
•A Kimberly Road resident on Jan. 25 reported his neighbor for shoveling snow onto his property as part of an ongoing issue.
•A road rage incident was reported Jan. 25 on southbound Warner Avenue N. from Stillwater Road in which an enraged driver threw items out their window at the complainant.
