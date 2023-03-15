The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
A motorist was arrested for DWI at 9:04 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 8000 block of 75th Street N., after deputies on routine patrol observed the vehicle crossing lane lines and conducted a traffic stop.
Mahtomedi
A suspicious blue truck cruising around the 1000 block of Berwick Lane at 8:19 a.m. Feb. 9 and stopping near multiple driveways turned out to probably be the newspaper delivery vehicle.
A motorist was arrested for DWI at 11:58 p.m. Feb. 10 in the area of Century Avenue and Woodland Drive after being made to take standard field sobriety tests during a traffic stop.
Deputies cited a motorist for violating the Ted Foss move over for emergency vehicles law at midnight Feb. 12 in the 7000 block of Hilton Trail N.
Arcwood Road residents reported a suspicious male at 2:20 a.m. Feb. 12 for sleeping on a porch that didn’t belong to him. Unlike other incidents where deputies were dispatched out to a scene and didn’t find anything, they actually found the suspicious male still on scene.
Wedgewood Drive residents on Feb. 12 reported items stolen from their vehicle as it was parked in their driveway. The thieves were apprehended when the Woodbury Police Department came upon them driving a stolen vehicle, and the property stolen the complainant’s vehicle was recovered.
Jesse James residents at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 16 reported two people wearing black hoodies for trying to tamper with their vehicle and running away when the security lights came on. They were seen hopping into a white Ford SUV and fleeing the neighborhood before deputies arrived.
Suspicious people roaming the 70th Court N. neighborhood Feb. 17 and going door to door turned out to have been solicitors in possession of valid permits.
A verbal dispute was reported Feb. 18 at the Lakeshore facility on Quail Street.
Pine Springs
An unidentfied motorist was cited Feb. 13 on eastbound Highway 36 at the ramp to Hilton Trail N. for one or more traffic violations.
Willernie
A liquor store on Stillwater Road reported a bottle of liquor stolen from the store Feb. 18, after the theft was captured on store surveillance video.
