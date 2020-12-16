The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A driver was arrested Nov. 17 on Dellwood Road N. and Ideal Avenue for DWI after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a complaint of an impaired driver.
Grant
• A resident in the 9000 block of Ideal Avenue N. on Nov. 16 reported receiving by mail a Target Red Card in her maiden name that she did not apply for. Target officials said they received the card application using her name, Social Security number and date of birth, but the phone number and address did not match her information.
• A motorist was cited Nov. 17 on southbound Manning Avenue N. and Liberty Avenue for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone. After deputies turned around on the driver, he slowed down and later admitted to not paying attention to his speed.
• A motorist was cited Nov. 17 on eastbound 75th Street N. and Kimbro Avenue N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies on patrol. The next day, eastbound deputies on patrol cited a motorist for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. Later that day deputies cited a motorist on westbound 75th Street N. and Lake Elmo Avenue N. for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone as he passed another vehicle. The driver said he got “a little zealous passing that car.” On Nov. 21, stationary deputies cited a westbound motorist in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone. When deputies got within 100 yards of the driver, he slammed on the brakes. He told deputies he was late for an appointment, and, anyway, he was only going 65 mph. Deputies checked their radar and found it in good working order.
Mahtomedi
• A motorist was cited Nov. 15 on Mahtomedi Avenue and Locust Street for speeding.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen Nov. 15 from a parking lot in the 3000 block of Century Avenue N. while the complainant was eating dinner.
• A catalytic converter was reported removed from a vehicle parked on Mahtomedi Avenue Nov. 16.
• A Zoom meeting participant on Shamrock Drive reported indecent exposure by a hacker during a Nov. 18 meeting. The case is under investigation.
• A Jesse James Lane resident reported that at 1:29 a.m. Nov. 19, someone driving an SUV arrived hurriedly and got out to look inside his vehicle. The person then broke the driver's side rear window and end up taking nothing before speeding away.
• A motorist was cited Nov. 19 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue for failure to provide proof of insurance after being pulled over for expired tabs. He was verbally warned about the tabs and expired driver's license.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Nov. 20 in the 700 block of eastbound Stillwater Road for failure to stop at the stop sign on Warner Avenue N. Deputies observed the “wheels stay in constant motion throughout the intersection.”
Pine Springs
• Deputies issued citations to two motorists Nov. 19 on westbound Highway 36 at Hilton Trail N. for speeding.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 12:34 a.m. Nov. 20 on westbound Highway 36 at the ramp to southbound I-694 for driving after revocation after deputies on stationary patrol clocked him on radar speeding 67 mph in a 55 mph zone and conducted a traffic stop. The driver said he was unaware his license was revoked.
Willernie
• A suspicious police vehicle with blinking emergency lights reported at 1:36 a.m. Nov. 21 on Wildwood Road and Paddington Road turned out to be a tow truck driver in the process of towing a vehicle. Deputies advised the complainant that tow trucks also display blinking lights.
