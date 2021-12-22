The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 1:37 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 6000 block of Jarvis Avenue N. after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies answered a call to assist with a slumper. On making contact with the motorist, deputies observed that he was showing signs of impairment and later performed poorly on field sobriety testing. After deputies spotted drug paraphernalia in plain view, they questioned the driver, who admitted to smoking marijuana.
Mahtomedi
• An East Avenue resident reported a theft on Nov. 21.
• A passenger in a vehicle driving along Century Avenue at Woodland Drive was arrested at 1:47 a.m. Nov. 22 on an outstanding warrant and for drug possession, following a traffic stop for a missing headlight.
• Residents in the 1000 block of Mahtomedi Avenue reported scholarship checks made out to a college intercepted from their mailbox Nov. 23. Thieves then washed the checks and cashed them fraudulently.
• Multiple persons were arrested for stealing a motor vehicle at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 23 on Mahtomedi Avenue and Quail Street, following a pursuit.
• A motorist was cited for driving after revocation at 12:33 a.m. Nov. 25 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue after deputies pulled the subject over for a missing headlight.
Pine Springs
• A Wisconsin driver was cited at 7:18 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 6000 block of Hilton Trail N. for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked her on radar. After the vehicle passed deputies at an alarmingly high rate of speed, the driver slammed on the brakes. After the vehicle had slowed down considerably, deputies clocked it on radar at 78 mph. The driver admitted to wrongly speeding and said that the vehicle behind her was riding her bumper and trying to get her to race.
