The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies at 12:16 a.m. March 10 cited a motorist in the area of Century Avenue and Wildwood Avenue for driving after revocation.
Mahtomedi
• Deputies at 12:32 a.m. March 6 reported a motorist for fleeing from a traffic stop in the area of Stillwater Road and East Avenue. Deputies declined to pursue the subject.
• A Stillwater Road resident on March 7 reported finding a nanny cam in the kitchen of the residence she shares with her husband, whom she is in the process of divorcing. Deputies said her soon-to-be-ex did nothing illegal and explained the law to the upset complainant. It is legal in all 50 states to install a microphone, camera and speaker in one's own home, because citizens generally have right to know what's going on in their own homes. While people may have the right to use a nanny cam in their home and in most cases record people without their knowing, those rights are waived if they engage in criminal behavior. Cameras may be installed in any public area of the property, indoor and out. There could be trouble, however, if people install cameras in private areas, such as bedrooms, bathrooms or changing rooms. Finding out whether a person can destroy a nanny cam found on their own property might be a question for the complainant's attorney.
• An unidentified person was arrested March 7 in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO).
• Property damage was reported March 8 on Griffin Court.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 12:57 a.m. March 9 on Long Lake Road during which the vehicle's license plates were impounded.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen March 9 from Stillwater Road. Later that day, a second catalytic converter was reported stolen from the same location.
• An unknown motorist was cited March 9 in the 2000 block of 72nd Street N. for failing to stop at multiple stop signs.
• A potentially dangerous dog was reported March 9 for having moved into the Iris Street neighborhood from Maplewood, where it had been deemed to be dangerous.
• A Mina Court resident on March 9 reported a firearm stolen from a vehicle while it was in Hopkins.
Pine Springs
• An injured dog running loose was reported at 10:16 p.m. March 12 on westbound Highway 36 at the I-694 interchange, where several vehicles were stopped on the highway. Bystanders helped deputies corral the dog before it was turned over to Minnesota State Patrol officers who had arrived on scene.
Willernie
• Adjacent neighbors on Kimberly Road reported an ongoing dispute over the property line March 6.
