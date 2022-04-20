The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
•A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight March 27-28 from the area of Wildwood Avenue and Birchwood Lane.
Grant
•Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies received at least three complaints about construction debris in the middle of the roadway in the 7000 block of Jamaca Avenue N. March 23 and March 24. The public works department was advised of the wallboard, which they later found stacked on the shoulder of the road.
•The driver of a dark-colored SUV was cited March 23 in the area of 117th Street N. and Goodview Avenue N. for driving after revocation after deputies pulled him over for an obstructed rear license plate registration tab. A computer check showed the registration was expired, and the motorist admitted to intentionally covering up the tab to avoid being pulled over. Furthermore, the motorist was driving a motor vehicle that didn’t belong to him.
•Deputies continued their sweep of vehicles displaying expired registration the following morning, March 24, as they pulled over motorists at 8:00 a.m., 8:37 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. in the 10000 block of 75th Street, the 8000 block of Manning Avenue and 7000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N., respectively. The tabs had expired between July and October 2021.
•An unidentified motorist was pulled over for speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone at 12:40 p.m. March 24 in the 8000 block of Jamaca Avenue.
•Continuing their ongoing expired registration patrol and targeting a segment of 75th Street N., deputies conducted two traffic stops March 29 for the offense, one in the 8000 block and the other in the 11000 block. They pulled over two additional motorists in the early afternoon of March 30 at the same location for tabs that expired in December. One of those motorists was also in violation by failing to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license within 60 days of moving to the state. A fifth motorist was pulled over at midday April 1 for displaying tabs that expired last November.
•A suspicious male reported at 6:56 p.m. March 29 walking on the complainant’s property in the 9000 block of 65th Street N. turned out to be a man who was shed shopping and unaware he was on private property.
Mahtomedi
•Two males were reported March 24 for aggressive panhandling outside the gas station store on Stillwater Road. The complainant requested that the deputies “trespass” the males from the store, outside of which they had conducted their activities on a daily basis. Deputies were able to contact the father of one of the males for a chat about their activities.
•A Frankland Street resident on March 25 reported a woman for stealing items from his backpack after he was “arrested” by a retired police officer who had identified himself as a police officer on duty. The complainant had given the backpack to the woman, who had been in his car, to take into his house before the “police” arrived on scene.
•A Forest Lake woman reported the catalytic converter cut off her car at 4:34 p.m. March 25 while she was at work in the 1000 block of Mahtomedi Avenue. Another catalytic converter theft on Warner Avenue S. was reported at 7:02 p.m. that day.
