The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A resident of Hall Avenue on Aug. 4 reported finding mail in the road. The mail had been earlier reported stolen.
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies advised a resident on Wildwood Avenue on Aug. 5 that he would be cited for violating city ordinance if he didn't remove his boat lift from the front yard or come to a resolution with the city by Aug. 14.
Dellwood
• A resident on Dellwood Road N. on Aug. 8 reported her vehicle broken into while it was parked at a business.
Grant
• A wallet was reported taken July 30 from a vehicle parked in the 9000 block of 60th Street N.
• An African-American male was reported at 5:59 p.m. Aug. 1 for soliciting, after he walked up a long driveway to a home in the 7000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. to sell cleaning products. The complainant reported that when questioned, the subject made “out-of-sorts” comments.
• A fight was reported Aug. 3 at Cozzie's Bar in the 11000 block of 60th Street N., after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched on an assault report. The assault was mutual, and there are no charges at this time.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Keats Avenue N. on Aug. 6 reported theft from a motor vehicle.
Mahtomedi
• An apartment resident on Stillwater Road reported the upstairs neighbor for making noise July 29. After the complainant didn't want deputies to speak to the neighbor, they directed the complainant to talk to the leasing office about finding a new unit.
• Approximately 15 protesters against the Line 3 pipeline were reported at 10:50 a.m. July 29 on Mahtomedi Avenue.
• A citation for assault was issued at 1:17 p.m. July 29 on Griffin Court, following a physical altercation.
• A business on Stillwater Road at 7:11 a.m. July 30 reported receiving three counterfeit $10 bills.
• A resident on View Road reported mail theft on July 30.
• A resident on Dartmoor Road reported a vehicle rummaged through overnight July 30-31 with nothing of value taken.
• A resident on Forest Avenue reported items stolen from a motor vehicle on July 31.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 10:07 p.m. July 31 on Stillwater Road for driving with a phone in hand.
Pine Springs
• A male motorist was cited at 12:26 a.m. Aug. 2 on the eastbound ramp to Highway 36 from northbound I-694 for driving after revocation, after being pulled over for speeding. A computer check showed the vehicle to have been reported as stolen. The driver stated that his vehicle and wallet had been stolen one week earlier. The driver was issued a temporary tag, because his vehicle was displaying improper license plates. The passenger had a valid driver's license and drove the vehicle from that point.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Aug. 2 on Highway 36 for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol who clocked him on radar at 413 feet.
Willernie
• A resident on Wildwood Road on Aug. 4 reported another party for refusing to come and pick up property. Deputies advised the complainant to contact his civil attorney to see if an agreement could be reached to arrange for property retrieval.
• An unidentified person was arrested Aug. 7 on Chatham Road and Kimberly Road for DWI, following a complaint about a car parked in the roadway and occupied by a posible slumper.
