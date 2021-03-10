The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A Minnesota motorist was arrested Feb. 14 on 75th Street N. and Keats Avenue N. for DWI after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies observed the vehicle swaying and crossing onto the shoulder multiple times. With glazed, watery eyes and odor of alcohol about him, the driver admitted to drinking alcohol. After the vehicle was towed and the driver transported to jail, he registered a blood alcohol content of 0.12. The driver was released pending formal complaint.
• The lock of a storage locker in the 11000 block of 60th Street N. was reported cut Feb. 14 and items taken.
• A mother and her boyfriend were reported Feb. 16 for dumping water on a man in the 10000 block of Dellwood Road N., as well as hitting and kicking him.
• A resident in the 9000 block of 71st Street N. on Feb. 16 reported receiving a check from “Publishers' Clearing House” and depositing that check.
• Two snowmobilers were issued written warnings Feb. 16 in the 7800 block of Manning Avenue N. for registration and permit violations.
• A fight between a coach and player in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. was reported at the end of a Feb. 16 basketball game.
Mahtomedi
• A homeless tent was reported Feb. 9 at 60th Street N. and Echo Lake Avenue. No tent was found at the scene, but two backpacks reported stolen from FedEx were. Both backpacks were reunited with their owners.
• A suspicious male suffering from a case of frostbite and who appeared to be under the influence was reported for causing problems at a church on Stillwater Road Feb. 11. He was transported to Regions Hospital.
• A suspicious vehicle stopping at mailboxes in the area of Quail Street at 6:50 a.m. Feb. 12 turned out to be the White Bear Press paper carrier.
• The Holiday station on Stillwater Road reported two gas drive-offs Feb. 14. Deputies contacted one of the drivers, who said she was unaware of the incident and would pay later that morning. The license number of the second vehicle came back as stolen.
• A residential burglary was reported Feb. 15 at an address on Stillwater Road.
• A report of a person in crisis Feb. 15 in the 1000 block of East Shore Avenue turned out to be two intoxicated parties having an altercation. Deputies drove one of the parties to the Holiday gas station on the corner.
• A purse containing bags of ground mullein (a medicine used to aid breathing and as a flavoring for alcoholic beverages), rolled mullein cigarettes, grinders and empty jars was reported found on Lincolntown Avenue Feb. 16 and placed into evidence for destruction.
• A male was arrested on multiple warrants Feb. 16 on Stillwater Road after deputies were dispatched out to the scene of a possible domestic.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight Feb. 17-18 from a vehicle parked on Stillwater Road.
Pine Springs
• A resident in the 3000 block of Oakdale Drive on Feb. 16 reported that one of the checks stolen from his mailbox six months ago had bounced at a Menards store in Grant, Indiana, long after he had canceled all the checks. After the Menard's employee called to notify him of the bad check, the complainant explained the situation.
• A Minnesota driver was cited Feb. 20 in the 7500 block of 62nd Street N. for speeding 45 mph in a 30 mph zone and for failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies on patrol observed the vehicle, southbound on Warner Avenue, approach them at a rapid rate.
