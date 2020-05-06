The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A resident of Wildwood Avenue will be mailed a citation for an unlicensed animal after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on April 13 determined that the subject did not have necessary documentation to avoid an ordinance violation.
• A resident on Wildwood Avenue on April 15 reported stolen mail.
Dellwood
• Three suspicious males reported on April 14 for prowling around a swamp area near Troon Court with a scoped rifle turned out to be juveniles testing out new Airsoft guns. All the youths cooperated with deputies.
Grant
• A boat and trailer stolen out of Arizona were reported found April 17 parked at the St. Croix Valley Dance Academy on 110th Street N. and Manning Trail N.
Mahtomedi
• A construction crew on Wildridge Road reported at 6:22 a.m. April 15 for starting work prior to the 7:00 a.m. legal start time and rattling the complainant's house, turned out to be four construction workers waiting in their vehicles on the street for the 7:00 start of work. Deputies found no one working on site and heard no noises.
• A resident on Ideal Avenue N. on April 15 reported receiving an email asking for money. The complainant did not respond or send any money. Deputies advised the complainant to change his passwords for good measure.
• A resident at an unknown address reported receiving an email April 15 demanding $1,000 in bitcoin, or one of his passwords would be released. The complainant was aware of the scam and had already deleted it.
• An employee at the Freedom Valu Center in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road on April 15 reported a suspicious vehicle blocking a gas pump. However, the owner of the vehicle said the key to the vehicle had broken, making it impossible to move the vehicle. While deputies were speaking with the registered owner, someone arrived with a spare key, so everyone could disperse.
• An ongoing neighborhood dispute over a property line was reported April 16 on Wildwood Beach Road.
• A dispute was reported April 16 at a business in the 3000 block of Century Avenue N. over a customer who was being denied service due to a previous suspected theft.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Hallam Avenue N. on April 17 reported finding a kayak stuck under some trees on the St. Croix River.
• A suspicious vehicle reported found parked in front of a house on Board Road April 17 turned out to be parked legally, and not stolen or sought.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited April 12 on eastbound Highway 36, just west of Hilton Trail N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies, who clocked her on radar.
• A Minnesota driver was cited April 13 on eastbound Highway 36 for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies, who clocked him on radar.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited April 14 on westbound Highway 36 for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies, who clocked him on radar.
• A Minnesota male was cited April 14 on westbound Highway 36 for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies, who clocked him on radar. During the traffic stop deputies smelled a heavy odor of alcohol on the driver's breath. The driver admitted to drinking and tested 0.07 on the portable breath test. The subject's attitude was described as good.
• A walker reported finding a counterfeit $20 bill April 15 during her morning walk along Warner Road S. After a photograph was taken, the fake currency was taken to be submitted into evidence.
• A Wisconsin nurse on her way to Regions Hospital was issued a written warning at 10:27 p.m. April 15 on westbound Highway 36 for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol.
Willernie
• A resident on Paddington Road on April 18 reported her driver's license stolen. When deputies contacted the possible suspects, they stated the complainant had dropped the license, and returned it to her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.