The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A White Pine Lane resident reported fraud Feb. 8.
Grant
• A resident in the 10000 block of Jody Avenue N. reported her neighbor for a threatening email Feb. 7after she complained to the neighbor about her dog coming onto her property to chase deer. The complainant requested the incident be documented in case of escalation.
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop Feb. 10 in the 10000 block of 60th Street N. for use of a wireless communication device while operating a motor vehicle.
• Snowmobile operators were reported at 6:02 p.m. Feb. 12 for trespassing in a fenced-off construction area in the 7000 block of Lone Oak Trail N.
Mahtomedi
• Burglary was reported at 3:38 a.m. Feb. 6 on Mahtomedi Avenue.
• A suspicious male was reported at 9:59 p.m. Feb. 6 in Hallam Curve for walking through the neighborhood asking to shovel driveways for money. When deputies located the male, they observed his “very constricted pupils.” The subject admitted to using opiates approximately four hours prior to the incident, but didn't have any narcotics on his person. Deputies advised the male to get on home.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight Feb. 6-7 from a vehicle parked on Stillwater Road.
• Assault was reported at 3:49 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue.
• Threats were reported at 6:54 p.m. Feb. 8 in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road.
• A Hyde Avenue N. resident on Feb. 9 reported a potential scam via Instagram. The complainant didn't think he had suffered any financial loss at the time of the report, but just wanted it documented.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Feb. 11 on southbound Wildwood Road and Birchwood Road for failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies on routine patrol observed the vehicle displaying expired registration. The driver claimed to be in financial difficulty.
• Domestic assault was reported Feb. 12 on Hickory Street.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was issued a written warning for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone at 9:05 p.m. Feb. 6 on northbound I-694 at the ramp to westbound Highway 36 by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. A westbound motorist was cited at 9:16 p.m. that same evening at the same location for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone. Another westbound motorist was cited at 9:29 p.m. on Highway 36 for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies. A fourth motorist was issued a written warning at 9:45 p.m. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 2:31 a.m. Feb. 12 on westbound Highway 36 at I-694 after being pulled over for speeding. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed his bleary eyes and smelled alcohol. During the field sobriety tests, the subject registered a blood alcohol content of 0.182. During the preparation for transport, the driver admitted to drinking alcohol and to having a loaded gun in the center console of the vehicle. Deputies seized the weapon, which contained one round in the chamber and called for a tow truck. The driver was eventually released from jail pending formal complaint.
• An eastbound motorist was cited Feb. 12 on Highway 36 for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on routine stationary patrol, who observed her passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed and clocked her on radar at 498 feet. The driver told deputies she didn't feel well and was headed home.
Willernie
• Deputies checking a business alarm going off on Stillwater Road at 12:18 a.m. Feb. 12 observed and called in a disturbance in front of Frigaard's Bar across the street.
