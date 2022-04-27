The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
•A Jay Street resident reported her belongings thrown out of her ex-roommate’s residence at 1:54 a.m. April 4 and requested the help of Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies. They gave her advice. At 12:59 p.m. that same date, deputies assisted the roommate over this same civil matter and advised the complainant to contact the WCSO for further assistance.
•A Birchwood Lane resident reported that she may have interrupted a party trying to steal her catalytic converter at 12:17 p.m. April 6. She said she observed a dark gray vehicle pull up and stop next to her Toyota Prius. A male in his 20’s got out and crouched underneath her car. When she chased him off, his vehicle headed toward White Bear Township. After deputies confirmed that her converter was still intact, the complainant told them that a catalytic converter theft had occurred next door the previous week.
Grant
•An unidentified motorist was arrested at 11:30 p.m. March 31 in the area of 75th Street N. and Keats Avenue N. for gross misdemeanor possession of a firearm without a permit, following a traffic stop for failure to dim bright lights. On making contact with the driver, deputies spotted the loaded firearm inside the vehicle.
•An attempted catalytic converter theft was reported April 3 in the 9000 block of 60th Street N.
•A mailbox in the 11000 block of Ironwood Avenue N. was reported run over and completely destroyed April 3. A resident in the 11000 block of Keats Avenue N. also reported a vehicle for knocking over his mailbox on April 4.
Mahtomedi
•A suspicious vehicle reported at 5:26 a.m. March 27 in the St. Andrew’s parking lot on Stillwater Road turned out to be the owner of the vehicle who was working on it and did not require assistance. Deputies remained suspicious, so they advised the day shift to conduct a possible follow-up.
•A customer of the Holiday gas station on Stillwater Road walked across the street to the Mahtomedi Fire Department on March 27 to report that the gas station had mislabeled the amount of ethanol in his gasoline, which cauesd his carburetor to seize up. Deputies provided the complainant with a case number.
•A Shamrock Drive resident on March 28 reported attempted theft via unauthorized credit card use.
•Two thefts from motor vehicle were reported March 29 on Wood Street and on East Avenue.
•An injured turkey reported March 30 in the area of Wildwood Road turned out not to have been injured after all, but was merely running wildly all over the road. Deputies were able to shoo the turkey off the busy road and into a grassy area.
•A motorist was cited at 12:47 a.m. April 2 on Stillwater Road for driving after revocation, failure to provide proof of insurance and for displaying registration that expired more than six months ago after being pulled over for the tardy tabs.
•An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 2:39 a.m. April 2 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue.
